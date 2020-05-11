Calculator Hacked For Cheating Includes A Secret OLED Screen, Wifi, And Even A Chat Function

Australian Scientists Discover 'Virgin' Bees That Don't Have Sex And Only Give Birth To Females

The COVIDSafe App Is Still Only Available In English, No Timeline For Other Languages Yet

M. Night Shyamalan's Mysterious Next Film Has A Much Less Mysterious Cast

M. Night Shyamalan. (Photo: Rachel Luna, Getty Images)

What shocking, unexpected terrors await the people in M. Night Shyamalan’s next film? I can’t say I know. But I do know who’s going to be depicting them.

As reported by Variety, M. Night Shyamalan has set the cast for his upcoming, as of yet untitled film for Universal Pictures. The film, which has no plot synopsis available because, well, surprise plots are kind of Shyamalan’s whole idea, will star an ensemble cast including Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, and Vicky Krieps, if negotiations hold.

It’s a solid lineup. Krieps appeared in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread, Scanlen is known for playing opposite Amy Adams in Sharp Objects and for her role in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women adaptation; McKenzie was in Jojo Rabbit; Wolff was great in Hereditary; and Pierre was in Barry Jenkins’s The Underground Railroad limited series.

The upcoming film, which Shyamalan will independently finance, has no release date or firm production schedule. According to Variety, coronavirus notwithstanding, the crew hopes to begin shooting before the end of the year.

Trending Stories Right Now

ahsoka-tano anakin-skywalker ashley-eckstein captain-rex darth-maul dave-filoni disney io9 lucasfilm star-wars star-wars-rebels star-wars-the-clone-wars the-mandalorian

Ahsoka Tano Could Have Saved The Republic

The right hero in the wrong place.
discrimination google james-damore sundar-pichai

After Screaming About Discrimination, Ex-Google Engineer James Damore Silently Asks Court To Dismiss Lawsuit

More than two years later, the battle between ex-Google engineer James Damore and the company is over, although we won’t know much about how it ended. Earlier this week, Damore and three other men asked a California court to dismiss the lawsuit, which claimed that the company discriminated against conservative white men. Google also joined their request for dismissal.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles