Lego Jumps On The Virtual Meeting Background Bandwagon

Video meetings are now very common, because people can't meet in person and apparently just "not having meetings" isn't really acceptable. All those video conferencing apps let you set up your own custom backgrounds too, and plenty of companies have been releasing images to try and make the usual meeting drudgery a lot more interesting. And the latest to jump on the bandwagon is Lego.

It's all part of Lego's 'Let's Build Together' campaign, which is about finding stuff for people of all ages to do during the current lockdown. Because having something to do at least makes the situation a little more tolerable. And so we have the meeting backgrounds. Nine are available in total, including Benny's Space Squad from The Lego Movie 2, a generic Lego space theme, the dinosaur fossils, Pirates of Barracuda Bay, a generic Lego city coastline, Architecture versions of Paris and Tokyo, plus two more featuring a brick dinosaur and brick jungle creatures.

You can check them all out over on the Lego website, click the big 'download' button under the one you want, save the image, then load the image into your video conference software of choice. Or let's be honest, your employer's meeting software of choice, because that's how these things go.

