Legends Of Tomorrow Proudly Presents 'Star Trek: The Wrath Of Mickhan'

Starting a petition to make this Rory’s (Dominic Purcell) new look. Forever. (Photo: All images via Jack Rowand, The CW)

“Miiiiiiiiiiiiiick!”

The CW has released new images from an upcoming episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which sees the crew hiding out from Charlie’s fate-tastic sisters in a bunch of television shows. We’ll be journeying everywhere from (fake) Downtown Abbey to (fake) Friends, but it’s the (fake) Star Trek and its fantastic wigs that have us screaming.

In a world where most television shows have had to close out their seasons early because of the coronavirus, all I can say is “Thank Khan” for Legends of Tomorrow. It’s one of the only CW shows that’ll actually finish out its season because it was filmed well in advance. That means we’re still getting gems like “The One Where We’re Trapped on TV,” the penultimate episode of season five that airs next week—which sees Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell) donning a fantastic jacket, neckline, and wig to portray Khan Noonien Singh from Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.

Here are a few more photos from the upcoming episode.

Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ava (Jes Macallan) immediately destroy the ship. That’s a lot of eyebrow, Ava. Mickhan may be the greatest addition to Legends of Tomorrow ever. Elsewhere, Zari (Tala Ashe) and Nate (Nick Zano) find themselves in a fake version of Downton Abbey. Fancy. Constantine (Matt Ryan) really hates wearing things that aren’t his duster. Seriously, look how uncomfortable he is.

Currently, the Legends are battling against the Fates, who Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) was previously one-third of before betraying them and scattering the Loom of Fate across time. According to the plot description, Charlie “does the one thing that goes against her nature when it comes to her sisters,” which means she has to hide the Legends in a bunch of television shows to keep them safe. But come on, folks, you know they’re gonna get into all kinds of shenanigans. That’s what the Legends do.

Legends of Tomorrow’s next episode, “I Am Legends,” sees the group trapped at Constantine’s house during a zombie apocalypse. You know, like you do. This will be followed by “The One Where We’re Trapped on TV” and the season five finale...“Swan Thong.”