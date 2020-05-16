It's Official: Another Star Trek Spinoff Is On The Way With Captain Pike And Spock

Sorry, Star Trek: Enterprise was already taken. Welcome aboard, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Variety reports that CBS has given a series order to Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, a brand new series that will be set aboard the original U.S.S. Enterprise and follow the adventures of Captain Pike, Spock, and Number One as they explore the galaxy. Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, and Rebecca Romijin, who brought the characters to life on the second Season of Star Trek: Discovery, will reprise their roles.

This story is developing...