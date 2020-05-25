I Can’t Stop Scrolling Through This Collection of Incredible Suits From Japanese Superhero Shows

Superheroes: they’re a fancy lot. But if a decade of the apex of cinematic superheroic shenanigans has taught us anything, our live-action heroes are barely just beginning to embrace the showy, colourful aesthetics of the comics, in favour of “realistic” design. So let this Twitter account remind you that at least some live-action superheroes are keeping it stylin’.

Like the endlessly compelling @TokuGifs before it, the wonderful @TokuSuits is a twitter bot dedicated to the craft of Japanese Tokusatsu shows — the genre of live-action, effects heavy movies and TV shows that calls everything from Godzilla to the Metal Heroes home, but perhaps most notably outside of the region is what gives us series like Ultraman, Super Sentai (or Power Rangers, as it’s known in adaptation), and Kamen Rider.

Less focused on the inherent, charming zaniness these shows can often have than TokuGifs, Tokusuits just posts pictures of some of the coolest costumes from across decades of superheroic TV. In a time where our own cinematic superheroes trend towards meticulous, grounded, hyperdetailed aesthetics, the bright colours, silly overdesign, and spandex — so much spandex — is a reminder of the gleeful, charming simplicity of costumed heroes and villains when we’re just not trying to take them so seriously.

Sometimes TokSuits just posts rad hero costumes. Sometimes it’s the giant robots of Super Sentai because they too are indeed practical suits worn by stunt actors most of the time, and thus worthy of celebration.

Kishiryu Sentai Ryusoulger (2019) – Episode 19 Suit: Gigant Kishiryu-Oh pic.twitter.com/ei2dBswGSY — Tokusatsu Suits (@tokusuits) May 8, 2020

Sometimes, it’s the villain suits, be it giant monsters or the antagonists themselves, because scale or alignment be damned, they’re still truly killer costumes.

Kamen Rider ZO (1993) Suit: Neonoid Doras pic.twitter.com/X5If9SKjqx — Tokusatsu Suits (@tokusuits) May 7, 2020

Sometimes, it’s just good suits, even if some people who have written for this very website are wrong about them.

Kaizoku Sentai Gokaiger (2011) – Episode 1 Suit: Gokai Red pic.twitter.com/d0uaKTuJIv — Tokusatsu Suits (@tokusuits) March 14, 2020

And now, without further ado: even more very good superhero suits.

Samurai Sentai Shinkenger (2009) – Episode 1 Suit: Shinken Red pic.twitter.com/ZshKX0DlXw — Tokusatsu Suits (@tokusuits) March 22, 2020

Ultraman Nexus (2004) – Episode 37 Suit: Ultraman Noa pic.twitter.com/fgFtWeijQH — Tokusatsu Suits (@tokusuits) April 4, 2020

Kamen Rider Ex-Aid (2016) – Episode 37 Suit: Kamen Rider Brave Legacy Gamer Level 100 pic.twitter.com/s4hEngmw0e — Tokusatsu Suits (@tokusuits) April 23, 2020

Kaitou Sentai Lupinranger vs Keisatsu Sentai Patranger – Episode 13 pic.twitter.com/HzDT94iJ3w — Tokusatsu Suits (@tokusuits) January 13, 2020

Ultraman X (2015) – Episode 3 Suit: Ultraman X (Eleking Armor) pic.twitter.com/yK7KzW1TIL — Tokusatsu Suits (@tokusuits) May 20, 2020

Kamen Rider Fourze (2011) – Episode 4 Suit: Kamen Rider Fourze pic.twitter.com/sdCbwfQqRu — Tokusatsu Suits (@tokusuits) April 12, 2020

Mashin Sentai Kiramager: Episode ZERO (2020) Suit: Kirama Pink pic.twitter.com/i4HGYGSEcO — Tokusatsu Suits (@tokusuits) March 7, 2020

Ultraman Mebius (2006) – Episode 8 Suit: Ultraman Mebius pic.twitter.com/Oqn8KTj020 — Tokusatsu Suits (@tokusuits) May 1, 2020

Kamen Rider Zero-One (2019) – Episode 3 Suit: Kamen Rider Valkyrie Rushing Cheetah pic.twitter.com/Z2ms9fwUg0 — Tokusatsu Suits (@tokusuits) March 14, 2020

Gekisou Sentai Carranger (1996) – Episode 1 Suits: Red Racer, Blue Racer, Green Racer, Yellow Racer, Pink Racer pic.twitter.com/gGkMgNNR5h — Tokusatsu Suits (@tokusuits) March 31, 2020

If you need more excellent costumes in your Twitter timeline, and therefore your life, you can follow @TokuSuits.