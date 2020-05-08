How To Watch The Community Reunion Table Read In Australia

The cast of Community is reuniting for a virtual table read to raise money for coronavirus relief. Almost all of main cast will be back for the online event, including Donald Glover who left the show in season 5. It will also include a Q&A where fans can submit questions via social media. This is how you can watch it live.

While a table read isn't exactly the 'six seasons and a movie' mantra that fans have been quoting for years, we're willing to take anything we can get. It's also for an excellent cause. Viewers will be asked to donate to José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods. Both organisations help get meals to frontline responders to COVID-19. According to Variety, Sony Pictures Television will also be donating to these causes.

Who Will Be In The Community Reunion?

Most of the original main cast will be back for the event, including Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Jim Rash, Ken Jeong and Donald Glover. The return of Glover is particularly exciting, as his music career as Childish Gambino blew up exponetially after leaving the show.

Series creator Dan Harmon will also be joining in.

Chevy Chase is the only original cast member not to return. His character was killed off the show after years of public discord between himself and Harmon during his run on the show. This came to a head when an angry voicemail that Chase left for Harmon about the show was leaked by the creator during a comedy show.

Which Episode Of Community Will Be In The Reunion Table Read?

The team will be reading episode four of season five - 'Cooperative Polygraphy' This makes sense for a virtual read since its a bottle episode that mostly took place within the iconic Greendale Community College library.

It also one of the episodes that doesn't require Chevy Chase to be involved as it takes place after the death of his character, Pierce Hawthorne. While there probably isn't any purposeful shade being thrown with this episode choice, it certainly fits with the public disputes between Harmon and Chase.

It is also an episode that aired before Donald Glover left the show.

What Time Is The Community Table Read In Australia?

The Community table read and Q&A will air live March 19 here in Australia, and you'll need to be up a little early for it.

It will air at 7am AEST, 6:30am ACST, and at 5am AWST.

How To Watch Community Reunion Table Read

The event will stream live on Sony Picture TV's Community YouTube page. We'll embed a link once it is available.

How To Watch Community In Australia

Community is currently streaming on Netflix in Australia.