The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Helena Bonham Carter and Sam Neill Star in a Short Film About a Sentient Phone

Julie Muncy

7 hours ago -
Filed to:cell phones
coronaviruscovid 19helena bonham carterio9lockdownquarantinesam neillsars cov 2short films
Helena Bonham Carter and Sam Neill Star in a Short Film About a Sentient Phone
Sam Neill at the 74th Venice Film Festival. (Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto, Getty Images)

One thing that global isolation has been good for (other than not getting sick) is the wave of lo-fi homemade short films from the sort of people who would normally be starring in, y’know, big expensive movies instead of making silly movies for Twitter.

This untitled short, created by Sam Neill and posted on his Twitter account, is one such silly social media movie. Starring Neill and fellow locked-down famous person Helena Bonham Carter, it’s a story about technology come to life, isolation, and our overreliance on the internet.

OK, to be fair, it’s mostly a movie about how Sam Neill would react if his phone suddenly transformed into Helena Bonham Carter. But that’s also a compelling genre premise, in its own way. That would be alarming, and strange, but also delightful.

The moral of the story: charge your phone. Nobody likes to see you posting screenshots with 8% battery life yet. Just plug it in. If it ever comes to life, it’ll thank you.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to Gizmodo to:

  • Get notifications from your favorite authors and commenter's

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.