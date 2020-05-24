Helena Bonham Carter and Sam Neill Star in a Short Film About a Sentient Phone

One thing that global isolation has been good for (other than not getting sick) is the wave of lo-fi homemade short films from the sort of people who would normally be starring in, y’know, big expensive movies instead of making silly movies for Twitter.

This untitled short, created by Sam Neill and posted on his Twitter account, is one such silly social media movie. Starring Neill and fellow locked-down famous person Helena Bonham Carter, it’s a story about technology come to life, isolation, and our overreliance on the internet.

HELENA BONHAM CARTER stars in this groundbreaking Cinema Quarantino Production DAS FONE HELL. At vast expense, filmed on two continents over what (seemed like) five years , this profound and heartbreakingly candid insight into Modern Life will shake you to the core (Pilates 101) pic.twitter.com/aVXCfvAyfd — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) May 23, 2020

OK, to be fair, it’s mostly a movie about how Sam Neill would react if his phone suddenly transformed into Helena Bonham Carter. But that’s also a compelling genre premise, in its own way. That would be alarming, and strange, but also delightful.

The moral of the story: charge your phone. Nobody likes to see you posting screenshots with 8% battery life yet. Just plug it in. If it ever comes to life, it’ll thank you.