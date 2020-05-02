Why COVIDSafe Has Issues On iOS, As Explained By Devs

Intel's New Desktop Processors Take A Very Intel Approach To Challenging AMD

Experts Explain Why They're Not Worried About COVIDSafe

Good Omens Celebrates 30 Years With Some Crowley And Aziraphale Lockdown Fic

There’s no trip to the ice cream truck in an age of social distancing, sorry. (Image: Amazon)

AmazonTerry Pratchett’s Good Omens novel is celebrating 30 years—during a time when celebrations are pretty much off the menu. To commemorate their Pearl Anniversary, the Arizaphale and Crowley of Amazon’s adaptation have returned to swap stories of social distancing during an actual apocalypse.

Releaed on the dearly missed Terry Pratchett’s YouTube and penned by his fellow Good Omens scribe Neil Gaiman the new short is aptly titled “Good Omens: Lockdown”, and has Michael Sheen and David Tennant returning to their roles as the angel and demon who would stop at nothing to stay in each other’s lives. But, it seems that not even the rise of the Antichrist could prepare them for having to spent a few months apart.

The video takes place largely in voiceover, with some gorgeous footage of cakes, books, and portraits of Arizaphale and Crowley underneath. The divine duo chat over the phone about how their lives have been since social distancing started—Arizaphale has been making cakes for burglars, while Crowley just wants to put himself to sleep for several months until (hopefully) it’s all over. That is, unless Arizaphale would be cool with him coming over for a while... naughty demon.

The Good Omens novel is available as a digital book from many retailers, be sure to check out Harper Collins for options. The series is available to watch on Amazon Prime; if you haven’t checked it out yet, now’s a better time than ever. Just... maybe don’t buy anything from Amazon today—it is May Day, after all.

Trending Stories Right Now

biology breath-holding freediving io9 static-apnea

The Secret To Holding Your Breath For 20 Minutes

Illusionist and stunt performer Harry Houdini was famously capable of holding his breath for over three minutes. But today, competitive breath-hold divers can squeeze ten, fifteen, even twenty minutes out of a single lungful of air. How do these divers do it -- and how can you train to hold your breath for longer?
science space space-travel speed-of-light star-trek theoretical-physics warp-drive

The Scientists Who Won't Give Up On The Warp Drive

For most of us, travelling faster than the cosmic speed limit—the speed of light—is a science-fiction fantasy that breaks the very foundation of modern physics. But in the eyes of an engineering undergrad at the University of Alabama in Huntsville named Joseph Agnew, it’s a theory worthy of study.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles