Game Of Thrones' Mountain Just Set A World Record For Brute Strength

Hafþór Björnsson, better known as the Mountain, is holding over 1,000 lbs in this photo. (Photo: ESPN)

One look at Hafþór Björnsson and there’s no doubt he’s strong. After all, he wasn’t cast as the Mountain on Game of Thrones for his eye-gouging ability. The question then is, just how strong is he? The answer: Stronger than anyone else in the world. In at least one aspect.

Over the weekend Björnsson set the world record for deadlifting in Iceland and it was captured on ESPN. He lifted 501 kilograms, which equals 1,104.52 pounds. That made him not just the world record holder, but the first person to ever lift over 500 kilograms.

Here’s the video of the full event from ESPN.

Now if you’re reading or watching this with this odd sense of déjà vu, 10 points for Gryffindor. (Or Lannister, we guess.) In 2018, Björnsson previously set a similar world record in deadlift by muscling up 1,041 pounds. One suspects this may repeat itself again.