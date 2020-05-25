Binge Has No Exclusive Shows, But That’s Not A Bad Thing

Binge is the new streaming service on the block but what will really set it apart is the content it offers. As it turns out, Binge doesn’t actually have exclusive shows in the traditional sense of the word but it’s not all bad news. Here’s what you can expect to find on Foxtel’s Binge.

Foxtel’s new streaming service, Binge, has finally been released and at first glance, it looks pretty promising. It addresses many of the criticisms its other cable and streaming platforms have — namely to do with price, user experience and outdated packaging options.

While it will likely appeal to users familiar with streaming heavyweight Netflix and local provider Stan, users aren’t going to switch over or add Binge to their rotation unless it comes with quality and exclusive content.

The content might not be exclusive but it’s still a blessing

The reality is, Binge doesn’t seem to have any content specifically exclusive to the platform. Instead, it hosts the shows and movies the Foxtel family has managed to muster up in exclusivity deals with HBO and WarnerMedia.

This isn’t necessarily a bad thing because as we’re all likely aware, Foxtel’s other platforms are ageing or expensive or both. It just means if you have a cable subscription or Foxtel Now, Binge isn’t going to give you anything new content-wise. You’ll just get an enhanced user interface with nearly the same shows and movies, which for a maximum of $18 a month, is a bargain.

Gizmodo Australia confirmed this with a Binge spokesperson who said while the content wasn’t exclusive to the platform, it is to Foxtel as a network. This basically means there are shows you won’t find on any other streaming service in Australia. The Binge platform also offers behind the scenes footage and interviews with the stars.

With all that said, here are some of the shows you’ll get exclusively on Binge you might have otherwise had to sign up to Foxtel Now or cable for. It’s not an exhaustive list as we continue to comb through the site but will give you an indication of what to expect.

The shows exclusive to Binge/Foxtel

Atlanta

Bad Education

Ballers

Band of Brothers

Barry

Batwoman

Big Little Lies

Boardwalk Empire

Breeders

Castle Rock

Chernobyl

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Doom Patrol

Euphoria

Fear the Walking Dead

Flight of the Conchords

Forged In Fire

Game of Thrones

Mr Inbetween

Mrs America

Project Runway

Rome

Roswell, New Mexico

Sex & The City

Sharp Objects

Sillicon Vallley

Six Feet Under

Succession

Supergirl

The Americans

The Great British Bake Off

The Leftovers

The Newsroom

The Plot Against America

The Sopranos

The Walking Dead

The War Of The Worlds

The Wire

True Blood

True Detective

Watchmen

Westworld

What We Do In The Shadows

