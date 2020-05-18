Foxtel's Binge Streaming Service Launches Next Week, Here's Everything We Know

Image: HBO

Foxtel's new streaming service is expected to launch next week after weeks of rumours and speculation. The upcoming addition, tipped to be called Binge, will join a crowded market of streaming offerings competing for Australian dollars.

Foxtel's streaming service news comes just weeks after it announced it had secured exclusive rights to air HBO Max content in Australia. While the deal was limited to a few years, it means that the upcoming U.S. entertainment giant will deliver its original and legacy content through Foxtel's services in the country, delaying any chance of a separate Australian HBO Max release.

HBO Max is set to launch on May 27 in the U.S. and will feature a variety of original programs, including a Gossip Girl reboot, Station Eleven, Tokyo Vice, Adventure Time: Distant Lands and Americanah.

The announcements are anticipated to provide a much-needed bump to Foxtel's dwindling subscriber base. According to Roy Morgan's March 2020 report, Foxtel was the only entertainment platform to lose subscribers compared to February of the previous year. It shrunk around 100,000 subscribers down to 4.85 million subscribers over its three entertainment options whereas Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ all experienced a growth in the base.

What Is Binge

Binge is Foxtel's new streaming service, though it delayed confirming whether "Binge" will be the name used for the final product.

When Does Binge Launch In Australia?

Foxtel has confirmed its new streaming service will be released on May 25,

What TV Shows Does Binge Have

The new service will reportedly offer more than 10,000 hours of local and international drama and movies from major studios such as Warner Bros., HBO, HBO Max, Sony, NBCU, FX and the BBC.

"Our new entertainment streaming service, which launches next Monday, provides a different curation of the Foxtel Group's entertainment content focused on mobile devices and the streaming generation who want to share on the big screen. It is distinctly branded and aimed at part of the Australian market who either don't want to pay for our premium product or who have decided Foxtel is not for them," Foxtel's CEO Patrick Delany said in a press release.

"We have been beta-testing the service for a few weeks and we are sure Australians will love everything about it. It brings an exciting new brand to younger streaming audiences with a very different and compelling product experience, and a distinctly curated mix of the best drama and movies from the world's best entertainment brands."

How Much Will Binge Cost?

Foxtel said it would unveil the service's name, pricing package and content list in the coming week but it's expected to be more in line with what Netflix and Stan offer as opposed to Foxtel's usual premium price point.

The new service will join Foxtel's family of streaming platforms, including its cable subscription, Foxtel Now and Go as well as Kayo for its sports fans. How Binge will work in conjunction with those or whether it will replace one in the future is still not yet known.