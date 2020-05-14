The Fastest NBN Plans Around Right Now

Not all internet providers are equal – especially when it comes to the NBN. Buying a fast NBN plan should be simple, but there are a whole lot of factors that will affect just how fast your connection is.

Every ISP resells access to the same core network, but the way in which providers like Telstra and Optus buy capacity from NBN Co means download speeds can vary from one telco to another. This is especially true during busy periods, like at night when everyone is trying to binge Netflix at the same time.

If your entire neighbourhood wants to stream The Witcher at once and there’s not enough bandwidth to go around, you end up with a digital traffic jam. Even if you’re paying for a plan configured on the fastest NBN speed tier.

However, NBN providers now also disclose the typical speeds you can realistically expect to get during peak hours – not just the NBN speed tier the plan is based on.

To help you find an NBN plan that consistently delivers the speeds you’re paying for, we've done the leg-work to find some of the fastest NBN 100 plans and NBN 50 plans around, based on the most recent evening speed data NBN ISPs have made public.

Fastest NBN 100 Plans

The providers with some of the fastest advertised evening speeds for their NBN 100 plans are as follows:

Superloop : Typical evening speeds of 90Mbps

: Typical evening speeds of 90Mbps Telstra: Typical evening speeds of 88Mbps

Aussie Broadband : Typical evening speeds of 86Mbps

: Typical evening speeds of 86Mbps TPG: Typical even speeds of 85.6Mbps

Vodafone : Typical evening speeds of 84Mbps

: Typical evening speeds of 84Mbps Kogan : Typical evening speeds of 84Mbps

: Typical evening speeds of 84Mbps MyRepublic : Typical evening speed of 83Mbps

: Typical evening speed of 83Mbps Tangerine : Typical evening speeds of 83Mbps

: Typical evening speeds of 83Mbps Mate : Typical evening speeds of 83Mbps

: Typical evening speeds of 83Mbps iiNet : Typical evening speeds of 80.6Mbps

: Typical evening speeds of 80.6Mbps Optus: Typical evening speeds of 80Mbps

And here's what you’ll pay for an unlimited data NBN 100 plan from one of these providers:

Superloop advertises some of the fastest evening speeds around right now and boasts excellent value. $89.95 per month gets you an unlimited data plan with typical evening speeds of 90Mbps.

Telstra’s reported evening speeds are just a smidge slower than Superloop’s, but its plan is a whole lot more expensive. You’ll pay $110 per month if you want a Big T NBN 100 plan, and you’ll also need to be on an FTTP or HFC connection. Anyone with any other connection type will need to look elsewhere for an NBN 100 plan.

It’s also worth noting that while Telstra NBN plans are contract-free, you’ll need to pay out a pro-rated modem fee if you leave within your first 24 months. This is equivalent to $9 multiplied by the number of months remaining in your first two years of service.

Aussie Broadband and TPG are almost neck and neck, reporting typical evening speeds of 86Mbps and 86.6Mbps, respectively. There’s not too much different in terms of price either, with Aussie billing $89 per month, and TPG $89.99 per month. Aussie Broadband’s plan is contract and setup fee free, while TPG will need to you to pick between committing to 18 months or paying $129.95 in upfront fees.

Tangerine has one of the cheapest fast NBN 100 plans right now thanks to a limited-time promotion. You’ll pay $74.90 per month for your first six months, and then $89.90 per month thereafter. And since Tangerine’s plan is contract-free, you can leave whenever you want.

And if you want a cheap NBN 100 plan not subject to timed discounts, MATE is your best pick. You’ll pay $79 per month for a plan with typical evening speeds of 83Mbps. If you want to drop that further, adding a MATE mobile plan to your account will cut $10 from your bill.

MATE mobile plans start at $20 per month with 5GB of data, but the $25 per month plan with 15GB is much better value. MATE’s mobile plans are powered by the Telstra network.

Fastest NBN 50 Plans

If you’re after something cheaper, the providers with some of the fastest advertised evening speeds for their NBN 50 plans are as follows:

TPG : Typical evening speeds of 55.6Mbps

: Typical evening speeds of 55.6Mbps Superloop : Typical evening speeds of 44.4Mbps

: Typical evening speeds of 44.4Mbps Kogan : Typical evening speed of 44Mbps

: Typical evening speed of 44Mbps Vodafone : Typical evening speed of 44Mbps

: Typical evening speed of 44Mbps Telstra : Typical evening speeds of 44Mbps

: Typical evening speeds of 44Mbps Optus : Typical evening speeds of 44Mbps

: Typical evening speeds of 44Mbps Internode : Typical evening speeds of 43.5Mbps

: Typical evening speeds of 43.5Mbps iiNet : Typical evening speeds of 43.5Mbps

: Typical evening speeds of 43.5Mbps Aussie Broadband : Typical evening speeds of 43Mbps

: Typical evening speeds of 43Mbps MyRepublic: Typical evening speeds of 43Mbps

And here’s what you’ll pay for an unlimited data NBN 50 plan from these providers:

If you’re looking at NBN 50 plans, there’s far less variance in evening speeds between providers. Most plans will now get you evening speeds of at least 43Mbps, if not more.

TPG has every other big name in NBN beat out by a margin of just over a 1Mbps, reporting typical evening speeds of 45.6Mbps. And when you exclude promotional discounts, it’s also one of the cheapest options here, billed at $69.99 per month. If you’re keen to go with TPG, you’ve got the choice of signing an 18-month contract or paying $129.95 in upfront fees.

Both Internode and Vodafone are currently offering promotional pricing on their NBN 50 plans. After the discount, Internode is your cheapest option at $59.99 per month for your first six months. You will however pay $79.99 per month thereafter. The plan is sold on a six-month contract, but you can leave as soon as your discount is up.

Vodafone’s NBN 50 plan costs $65 per month for your first six months, but only rises to $75 per month after your discount expires. You can save extra on Vodafone NBN plans if you bundle in a mobile or tablet plan. For each plan on your account after your first, you’ll get a discount of 5% on your total bill. This can go as high as 20% if you bundle together five plans.

Fastest NBN 250 Plans

And if you really want to go hard, Aussie Broadband is now selling the first widely available NBN 250 plan, touting typical evening speeds of 215Mbps.

This plan is however only available to customers with an FTTP NBN connection, and it will set you back $169 per month. But hey, if you’re after the fastest NBN around, this is it.

It’s important to be aware that typical evening speeds disclosed by NBN providers are just an indication of the speeds you can reasonably expect during peak hours. There are plenty of other factors that can affect the speeds you get at home. These include the technology you're using to connect to the NBN, the hardware in your home, and abnormally high usage in your area.

