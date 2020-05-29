Family Secrets and Dark Curses Abound in the First Trailer for Netflix’s Curon

It’s Channel Zero meets Red Riding Hood — with a little bit of Midsommar thrown in there for good measure. Netflix has released the first trailer for its Italian fantasy series Curon, about twins who return to their mum’s hometown, only to find it’s the centre of a dark, evil, and possibly wolfy, curse.

The two teenage twins return to their home village with their mother, who’s felt a strange (but unwelcome) calling back to the place she once called home. But she soon vanishes without a trace, leaving her children to try and find her as they unravel a mystery involving a bell tower, a lake, and “the village’s tranquil facade.”

Here’s the official description: “Seventeen years after the tragic events that forced her to leave Curon, a woman returns home with her twin children. They soon discover that the town is cursed: when you hear the bells of the old church tower ringing, repressed feelings come back to the surface.”

This is just the latest of Netflix’s foreign-language offerings. Dark, which debuts its final season on June 27, uses time travel in a clever way to explore complex, overlapping familial relationships. We’ll have to see what hidden famimly secrets Curon reveals when it arrives on Netflix on June 10.