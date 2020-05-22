Everything You Need To Know About Apple And Google's Contact Tracing Software In Australia

Optus Is The Fastest NBN Provider In Australia According To ACCC

Why You're Anxious About Coming Out Of Isolation, According To Experts

You Can Play Fallout Shelter In Teslas Now

fallout shlter tesla

Tesla drivers have been able to play games in their cars for awhile now. What began as somewhat dodgy arcade games has branched out into more modern and beloved games such as Cuphead and Stardew Valley. Now it will let you venture into the wasteland with the addition of Fallout Shelter.

Fallout Shelter comes as part of Tesla's 2020.20 update, which also includes some new features for the TRAX music app and Tesla Theater.

"With this release, you can now play, pause, and skip video playback with your steering wheel controls while using Theater Mode. As usual, Theater Mode is only available while your vehicle is in ‘PARK’," the Tesla patch notes said.

The only really downside to Fallout Shelter is that it its currently only playable via touch screen. This is possibly because the game itself originated on mobile devices. Most other games in Tesla Arcade became playable with an Xbox Controller after the car manufascturer added support for it back in 2019. Its super easy to use as it only needs to be plugged into one of the USb ports in the vehicle. I personally used it to play Stardew Valley and it was great.

It's unclear whether Fallout Shelter will receive Xbox controller support in the future.

Gamers also don't need to be restricted by the installed games in their Tesla, according to Teslarati. Thanks to an app called Rainway, you can now play a tonne of PC games from inside a Tesla. It works by streaming the game from a host computer to the app in a Tesla or other compatible device.

We Tested Tesla's Fart Mode

Extremely serious Tesla CEO Elon Musk sure does love an Easter Egg. If you delve into the various sections settings of a Tesla you'll find a tonne of hidden goodies. Some add comfort, convenience and practicality to the luxury EV. Others make you wonder what kind of cooked unit even thought to put something like this into a car. And then you remember it's Elon. Case in point, Tesla's new 'Emissions Testing' functionality. Yeah, it's a fart app.

Read more

[Electrek]

Trending Stories Right Now

books david-foster-wallace dune editors-picks frank-herbert infinite-jest io9 io9-flashback isaac-asimov neal-stephenson paul-cornell writing

10 Books You Pretend To Have Read (And Why You Should Really Read Them)

Science fiction and fantasy offer a rich legacy of great books - but that abundant pile of reading material can also be daunting. So sometimes, it's easier to fake it. We asked some of our favourite writers, and they told us the 10 books that everyone pretends to have read. And why you should actually read them.
giz-explains health planes regulars

Why Your Ears Pop (And What To Do If They Don't)

Flying sick was a bad choice. Your congested ears refuse to pop and now you're stuck on a cross-country flight, cruising at 9000m of ear-splitting agony. Here's how to fix it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles