The Best Deals From Epic Games' Epic MEGA Sale

Image: Remedy

The Epic Games store is currently running a killer sale on PC games including blockbuster titles like Control, Borderlands 3, Assassin's Creed Odyssey and more. Everyone who logs into their Epic Store account will also be able to claim a free $15 voucher to spend on games priced $14.99 and above. Here's the highlights from the sale.

With the free $15 voucher, you'll be saving an additional amount on these prices. It means you'll only have to spend $30.49 for a copy of the excellent Control, for example. At that price, it's a steal.

There's plenty here to keep you going — and the best part of the sale is that with every eligible game you purchase, you'll get another $15 to spend. That adds up to some pretty hefty savings on some of the best games around.