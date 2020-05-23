Dungeons & Dragons' Choose Your Own Adventure Books Are Becoming Choose Your Own Audio Adventure Books

Tired of all those actual-play podcasts you’ve been binging? Well, try an audio adventure of your own! (Image: Dreamscape Media, Wizards of the Coast)

Same decisions to make, it’s now that you just have to listen to the consequences of your actions.

A few years ago, Penguin Random House published the Dungeons & Dragons: Endless Quest series, a range of choose-your-own adventure books set in the myriad realms of the beloved tabletop RPG, aimed at bringing young readers their own stepping stones into the world of roleplay. Because really, there might not be any rolling for initiative or skill checks to pass, but what is choose-your-own-adventure but a simple approach to role-played storytelling?

Each penned by Matt Forbeck, the six Endless Quest books let readers venture to iconic Forgotten Realms locations Castle Ravenloft, the Underdark, and Waterdeep, telling stories that could fold out with up to 20 different endings based on your decisions. And now, instead of flipping through the pages like a cheat to figure out the best outcome, you can...skip ahead on an audio player? Because the Endless Quest books are now becoming Endless Quest audiobooks!

All Images: Dreamscape Media/Wizards of the Coast All Images: Dreamscape Media/Wizards of the Coast All Images: Dreamscape Media/Wizards of the Coast All Images: Dreamscape Media/Wizards of the Coast All Images: Dreamscape Media/Wizards of the Coast All Images: Dreamscape Media/Wizards of the Coast

Being released next week, all six entries in the Endless Quest series—Escape the Underdark, To Catch a Thief, Big Trouble, Into the Jungle, Escape from Castle Ravenloft, and The Mad Mage’s Academy—have been adapted by Dreamscape Media into multi-cast narrated audio books, recorded in the second person. Told from the point of view of the listener, you’ll still play out your audio adventure much like you would a choose your own adventure book, listening to bites of story before being asked to make a choice that will influence just how you progress.

The Endless Quest audiobooks will be available starting May 26 on Hoopla Digital, Amazon, Apple iBooks, Audible, Google Play, and everywhere audiobooks are sold.