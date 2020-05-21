Dune Gets A Stylish Makeover In These Amazing Fan-Made Illustrations

From left: Gurney Halleck, Baron Harkonnen, and Chani. (Image: All images courtesy of Marc Henry, ArtStation)

We’re still at least eight months away from Denis Villeneuve’s Dune (and that’s only if coronavirus doesn’t delay it). We’ve gotten some early peeks at what this version of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi saga will look like, with an emphasis on streamlined costumes and practical stillsuits. But there’s still a bit of room for style. This concept art collection puts its own spin a familiar story.

Illustrator Marc Henry has released a bunch of images from his latest illustration project, an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune. It reminds me of the “everyperson” sculptures and paintings of the Art Deco period, celebrating the might of the working class with stylised geometric forms and powerful, proud stances. Of course, many of the folks featured in these images are aristocrats—but a lot of them are either dead by the end or brought into the Fremen fold.

A look at all the characters in Marc Henry’s illustration collection. From left: Lady Jessica, Paul Atreides, and Duke Leto Atreides. A larger look at the Atreides and Corrino royal families. A Sardaukar soldier. Definitely a step up from David Lynch’s hazmat suits. House Harkonnen, including the sinister Piter deVries and Feyd-Rautha. A closer look at Baron Harkonnen, floating in his suspensors. A Guild Navigator, who uses the spice for interstellar travel (hence the blue eyes). One of the Guild Ambassadors, who assists the navigator. The members of House Atreides, including Duncan Idaho and Dr. Yeuh, along with a few soldiers in their camp. A closer look at Chani, a Fremen warrior who develops a relationship with Paul Atreides. The Shadout Mapes is the first Fremen the Atreides family meets, as she works in the household. A look at other notable Fremen in the novel. A few other notable characters from the novel, like Count Fenring and the Reverend Mother. A closer look at Alia Atreides, the daughter of Lady Jessica. That’s a cool worm.

The series covers everyone from the stoic and proud Atreides family to Chani and her fellow Fremen warriors. Even the sandworm gets a makeover, along with the fish-like Guild Navigators and their entourage. Check out our slideshow above for a look at some of Henry’s work, and you can see the rest of the series on his ArtStation portfolio.

Villeneuve’s Dune arrives in theatres on December 18.