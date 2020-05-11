Disney's Pirates Of The Caribbean Could Be Eyeing A New Heroine

Step aside, Jack—there could be a new pirate in town. (Image: Disney)

Michael Douglas wants you to be ready for Ant-Man news. Easing lockdown restrictions in New Zealand could lead to work restarting on Avatar and Lord of the Rings. Plus, get another vampy look at Mark Hamill’s arrival on What We Do in the Shadows, and what’s to come on the season finales of both Batwoman and Supergirl. To me, my spoilers!

Ant-Man 3

According to Michael Douglas, “there may be some information coming pretty soon” regarding Ant-Man 3. Please prepare yourself accordingly, it’s what Michael would want.

Actor Michael Douglas has recently done an Instagram Q&A and was asked about the status of Ant-Man 3, teasing that there will be some information coming out “pretty soon” about the film! #AntMan3 [via: MichaelKirkDouglas instagram] pic.twitter.com/qqTJAnEpKN — Ant-Man News ???? (@AntManNews) May 9, 2020

Pirates of the Caribbean 6

According to the DisInsider’s Skyler Shuler, Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will be a “soft reboot” potentially starring Doctor Who and Guardian of the Galaxy’s Karen Gillen as Redd, a “fierce and independent nomadic pirate” added to the theme park ride in 2018 to replace a version of herself being sold at a bridal auction in the original attraction.

Hearing from different people that PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN could be a “soft reboot,” like BUMBLEBEE. So, Sparrow could possibly be involved, I don’t if that means starring role or cameo, or just a film in the same universe. Just things I keep hearing. https://t.co/5zA6qQPoLF — Skyler Shuler (@SkylerShuler) May 10, 2020

The Green Knight

Though initially intended for a May 29 release, A24 has removed David Lowry’s awesome-looking Green Knight from its release schedule with no new date given. Boo, etc. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Avatar 2-5/Lord of the Rings

Deadline reports “some film and TV shoots” are “already safely underway” in New Zealand, “potentially” paving the way for production to resume on both the Avatar sequels and Amazon’s Lord of the Rings TV series.

Snowpiercer

Melanie stages a fight in the synopsis for “Access Is Power,” the May 31 episode of Snowpiercer.

Layton (Daveed Diggs) descends into Snowpiercer’s black market with Till (Mickey Sumner), searching for both the killer and a valuable commodity for his revolution. Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) stages a prize fight to distract the passengers from mounting class tension.

Vagrant Queen

A “face from the past” resurfaces in the synopsis for “All Old Things Must Pass - Part 1,” the May 28 episode of Vagrant Queen.

The team arrive on Arriopa to take down Lazaro. A face from the past unexpectedly returns.

What We Do in the Shadows

Mark Hamill drops by in the trailer for this week’s episode of What We Do in the Shadows.

Here's your #Fangtastic1stLook at what I do in the shadows... Please join me as I meet my favorite undead family on @theshadowsfx at 10pm/E this Wednesday May 13th on @FXNetworks. ????????????‍♀️#NightmaresReallyDoComeTrue pic.twitter.com/L56lkIhLPB — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 8, 2020

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

Lewis enlists a gangster to fight Nazis in the trailer for next week’s episode of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

Batwoman

Commander Kane ambushes Kate in the trailer for “O, Mouse!,” next week’s season finale of Batwoman.

Supergirl

Lex Luthor vows to kill Supergirl in the trailer for “Immortal Kombat,” next week’s season finale of Supergirl.

Betaal

Finally, a two-century-old East India Company Colonel and his army of zombie redcoats emerge from their tomb in the trailer for Betaal, a new Netflix series premiering May 24.