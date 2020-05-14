This Is How Much Dell's New XPS, Alienware And Gaming Laptops Cost In Australia

Dell has announced its new lineup of XPS, Alienware and Dell Gaming laptops set to be released just in time for your winter hibernation. Here's all the specs and how much they cost in Australia.
The upcoming releases across the XPS, Alienware and Dell Gaming series will see nine new additions to the ranges with upgraded specs.
Among those in the release is the redesigned XPS 15" laptop as well as the new 17" version. Gamers will be pleased to hear the Alienware m15 and m17 gaming laptops will now come with 10th gen Intel chips while updated versions of the Aurora R11 and Area 51-m will be out soon.
Finally, Dell's G3 15, G5 15 G5 15 SE will give gamers a more budget-friendly option if optimum performance isn't a requirement.
"These latest releases will empower our customers to perform at their best, whether they are a passionate gamer, a content creator or an entrepreneur," Ben Jackson, Dell ANZ's consumer manager said in a press release.
"This innovation combined with the feedback we receive from our customers has allowed us to deliver consumer products that give them the technology they need to enhance their lives, connect with their families, or win in any game."
Dell XPS, Alienware and G Series Pricing Australia
Dell's G Series will be the cheapest entry with the G3 starting from $1,599 while the slightly more beefy G5 will start from $2,299. Just because it's the cheapest option by no means indicates it's not its own powerhouse. Both the G3 and G5 come with 10th gen Intel processors and for a bit extra, you can fit them with one of the best graphics card available.
Of course, the XPS releases is probably the most exciting part of the announcement with the 15" and 17" getting a much needed refresh after a decade of no model updates.
These new models offer a lightweight but powerful laptop with fast 10th gen Intel processors, impressive graphics cards and plenty of RAM so you can multi-task with CPU-intensive activities.
We have a full list of the specs and pricing below.
Dell XPS, Alienware and G-Series Specs
|Model
|Specs
|Price
|Release date
|XPS 15"
|Up to 10th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-10750H, 64-bit
Up to NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GDDR6 with Max-Q
Up to 32GB RAM
|From $3,699
|mid-May
|XPS 17"
|Up to 10th Generation Intel® Core™ i9-10885H
NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2060 6GB GDDR6
Up to 64GB RAM
|$3,299
|mid-June
|Alienware Aurora R11
|Up to 10th Gen Intel® CoreTM i9 10900KF
Intel® Z490 Chipset, Micro ATX motherboard
Up to 64GB Dual Channel HyperXTM FURY
Up to Liquid Cooled NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2080 SuperTM 8GB GDDR6
|From $2,799
|Available now
|Alienware m15
|Up to 10th Generation Intel® CoreTM i9-10980HK
Mobile Intel® HM470 Chipset
Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 2080 SUPER 8GB GDDR6
Up to 4TB RAID0 + 512GB SSD
Up to 32GB RAM
|From $3,199
|22 May
|Alienware m17
|Up to 10th Generation Intel® CoreTM i9-10980HK
Mobile Intel® HM470 Chipset
Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 2080 SUPER 8GB GDDR6
Up to 4TB RAID0 + 512GB SSD
Up to 32GB RAM
|From $3,599
|22 May
|Alienware Area 51-m
|Up to 10th Gen Intel® CoreTM i9 10900K
Desktop Intel® Z490 Chipset
Up to 32GB Dual Channel DDR4 XMP at 3200MHz
Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 2080 SUPER 8GB GDDR6
|From $3,999
|23 June
|G3 15"
|Up to 10th Gen Intel® CoreTM i7-10750H Hex Core Processor
Single storage up to 1TB SSD, dual storage 512GB SSD (Class 35) + 512GB SSD (Class 40)
Up to NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2060, 6GB GDDR6
|From $1,599
|22 May
|G5 15"
|Up to 10th Gen Intel® CoreTM i7-10750H Hex Core Processor
Up to NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2070 with Max-Q Design
8 - 16GB RAM, up to 32GB RAM additional memory sold separately
Single storage up to 1TB SSD, dual storage 512GB SSD (Class 35) + 512GB SSD (Class 40)
|From $2,299
|22 May
|G5 15"
|Up to AMD® RyzenTM 9 4900H Mobile Processor
AMD RadeonTM RX 5600M
8 - 16GB RAM, up to 32GB RAM additional memory sold separately
Single storage up to 1TB SSD, dual storage 512GB SSD (Class 35) + 512GB SSD (Class 40)
|From $2,299
|22 May
If you've been squirreling your money away to save up for a beast of a laptop, now might be your time. For a more detailed rundown of the specs, check out Dell's Australian site for more details.
After A Decade Away The Dell XPS 17 Is Back, And The XPS 15 Has A Major Redesign Too
Earlier this year, Dell refreshed the XPS 13 to great results, and now Dell is coming back to revamp the rest of its best line of laptops with the new XPS 15 and XPS 17.