This Is How Much Dell's New XPS, Alienware And Gaming Laptops Cost In Australia

Dell has announced its new lineup of XPS, Alienware and Dell Gaming laptops set to be released just in time for your winter hibernation. Here's all the specs and how much they cost in Australia.

The upcoming releases across the XPS, Alienware and Dell Gaming series will see nine new additions to the ranges with upgraded specs.

Among those in the release is the redesigned XPS 15" laptop as well as the new 17" version. Gamers will be pleased to hear the Alienware m15 and m17 gaming laptops will now come with 10th gen Intel chips while updated versions of the Aurora R11 and Area 51-m will be out soon.

Finally, Dell's G3 15, G5 15 G5 15 SE will give gamers a more budget-friendly option if optimum performance isn't a requirement.

"These latest releases will empower our customers to perform at their best, whether they are a passionate gamer, a content creator or an entrepreneur," Ben Jackson, Dell ANZ's consumer manager said in a press release.

"This innovation combined with the feedback we receive from our customers has allowed us to deliver consumer products that give them the technology they need to enhance their lives, connect with their families, or win in any game."

Dell XPS, Alienware and G Series Pricing Australia

Dell's G Series will be the cheapest entry with the G3 starting from $1,599 while the slightly more beefy G5 will start from $2,299. Just because it's the cheapest option by no means indicates it's not its own powerhouse. Both the G3 and G5 come with 10th gen Intel processors and for a bit extra, you can fit them with one of the best graphics card available.

Of course, the XPS releases is probably the most exciting part of the announcement with the 15" and 17" getting a much needed refresh after a decade of no model updates.

These new models offer a lightweight but powerful laptop with fast 10th gen Intel processors, impressive graphics cards and plenty of RAM so you can multi-task with CPU-intensive activities.

We have a full list of the specs and pricing below.

Dell XPS, Alienware and G-Series Specs

Model Specs Price Release date XPS 15" Up to 10th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-10750H, 64-bit

Up to NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GDDR6 with Max-Q

Up to 32GB RAM From $3,699 mid-May XPS 17" Up to 10th Generation Intel® Core™ i9-10885H

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2060 6GB GDDR6

Up to 64GB RAM $3,299 mid-June Alienware Aurora R11 Up to 10th Gen Intel® CoreTM i9 10900KF

Intel® Z490 Chipset, Micro ATX motherboard

Up to 64GB Dual Channel HyperXTM FURY

Up to Liquid Cooled NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2080 SuperTM 8GB GDDR6 From $2,799 Available now Alienware m15 Up to 10th Generation Intel® CoreTM i9-10980HK

Mobile Intel® HM470 Chipset

Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 2080 SUPER 8GB GDDR6

Up to 4TB RAID0 + 512GB SSD

Up to 32GB RAM From $3,199 22 May Alienware m17 Up to 10th Generation Intel® CoreTM i9-10980HK

Mobile Intel® HM470 Chipset

Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 2080 SUPER 8GB GDDR6

Up to 4TB RAID0 + 512GB SSD

Up to 32GB RAM From $3,599 22 May Alienware Area 51-m Up to 10th Gen Intel® CoreTM i9 10900K

Desktop Intel® Z490 Chipset

Up to 32GB Dual Channel DDR4 XMP at 3200MHz

Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 2080 SUPER 8GB GDDR6 From $3,999 23 June G3 15" Up to 10th Gen Intel® CoreTM i7-10750H Hex Core Processor

Single storage up to 1TB SSD, dual storage 512GB SSD (Class 35) + 512GB SSD (Class 40)

Up to NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2060, 6GB GDDR6 From $1,599 22 May G5 15" Up to 10th Gen Intel® CoreTM i7-10750H Hex Core Processor

Up to NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2070 with Max-Q Design

8 - 16GB RAM, up to 32GB RAM additional memory sold separately

Single storage up to 1TB SSD, dual storage 512GB SSD (Class 35) + 512GB SSD (Class 40) From $2,299 22 May G5 15" Up to AMD® RyzenTM 9 4900H Mobile Processor

AMD RadeonTM RX 5600M

8 - 16GB RAM, up to 32GB RAM additional memory sold separately

Single storage up to 1TB SSD, dual storage 512GB SSD (Class 35) + 512GB SSD (Class 40) From $2,299 22 May

If you've been squirreling your money away to save up for a beast of a laptop, now might be your time. For a more detailed rundown of the specs, check out Dell's Australian site for more details.