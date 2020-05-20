Dell Has 40% Off Inspiron 15-Inch Laptops & More For Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020

The Click Frenzy Mayhem sale is officially up and running, with huge deals across electronics, homewares, appliances and so much more. When it comes to laptop deals, Dell is currently touting some of the very best.

Here are some of the best deals Dell have running right now.

Along with some other models currently on sale, the 15-inch Inspiron is a very powerful laptop at a great price. It packs a 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 Processor (8MB Cache, up to 3.9 GHz), Intel Iris Plus Graphics with shared graphics memory, 16GB of RAM (2x8GB, DDR4, 2666MHz), a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive and Windows 10 Home (64-bit).

Originally $2,098.99, you can pick one up right now for just $1,258.99 here. You can also get a further 5% off if you use the code "FRENZY5" at checkout.

If you're after something a touch more compact, the Vostro 14-inch line of laptops could be a better shout. There are a few different variants on sale, but this particular unit comes with a 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U Processor (6MB Cache, up to 4.2 GHz), Intel UHD Graphics with shared graphics memory, 8GB of RAM (onboard, DDR4, 2666MHz), a 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive and Windows 10 Pro (64bit).

Originally $2,018.99, you can grab it now for $1,198.99. Use the code "FRENZY5" at checkout for a further 5% off.

Now's a great time to upgrade your monitor, particularly if you're a gamer. Complete with AMD FreeSync technology, this 27-inch gaming monitor displays a maximum resolution of 2560 x 1440 at 155 Hz, giving you the silky smooth visuals that are especially important for online play.

Down from $799, you can get it right now for $639.20.

If you're after that kind of bang at a slightly smaller size, the Alienware 25-inch full HD monitor will get you where you need to be. It displays at a native resolution of 1920 x 1080 at a delightfully smooth 240 Hz, which will still give you that silky refresh rate at a resolution that's not so heavy on your graphics card.

Originally $999, you can get it now for $849.15.

Dell have a heap more deals on offer for Click Frenzy Mayhem, so be sure to check right here for more monitor deals and right here for more laptop deals. Happy shopping.

