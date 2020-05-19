Click Frenzy 2020: Telstra's Best Deals

Image: iStock

Click Frenzy 2020 is off and running and this year the telcos were prepared. Telstra has a few deals on offer that are definitely worth looking at across phone plans, mobile broadband and gaming.

If you're after more Click frenzy 2020 deals we also have a round up of all tech offers that we'll be adding to throughout the rest of the day and evening:

Now onto Telstra!

For phone plans Big T is knocking $10 off all SIM-only plans for the first 12 months. Our best value-for-money pick is the 30GB plan for $40 per month. However, it's worth noting that this ideal is only available to new customers. Here are the deals:

On the mobile broadband front Telstra taking $10 off all of its mobile broadband plans per month. It is also only for the first 12 months and available for new customers only. The 15GB for $20 per month deal is quite good, but if you need a lot of juice you might want to consider the 200GB for $65 deal.

Here are the deals:

Lastly, Telstra also has a gaming deal. It has reduced the cost of Xbox One S Xbox All Access plans by $5 per month. This brings the total down to $22 per month. This will get you an Xbox One S along with 24-months of Game Pass Ultimate. To get Xbox All Access through the telco you must be an existing Telstra customer and bundle it with your plan. You can get this deal here.

