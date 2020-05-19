Click Frenzy 2020: All The Best Tech Deals

Click Frenzy 2020 has arrived and we're here to give you the low down on the best tech deals out there. While it doesn't officially kick off until 7pm AEST, some cheeky retailers have already gone live with their deals. Be sure to check back later today and tonight because we'll be adding to this round up as new specials appear.

Click Frenzy Laptop And Computer Deals

Dell laptops: Up to 40% off on EG Inspiron 15 5000 (5593) laptop, was $2,099. Now $1,259 .

Up to 40% off on EG Inspiron 15 5000 (5593) laptop, was $2,099. Now . Inspiron 15 7000 now $1,798.98 (was $2998.98).

Dell laptops: 15% off select exclusive items storewide including XPS 13, Inspiron and XPS 15 which you can check out here.

15% off select exclusive items storewide including XPS 13, Inspiron and XPS 15 which you can check out here. HP: 68% off Omen 27-inch 165Hz QHD Display.

Click Frenzy Gaming Deals

Dell & Alienware monitors: 24.5-inch 240Hz IPS for $636

24.5-inch 240Hz IPS for $636 LG: You can get 15% off 27-inch Ultra Gear gaming monitor

You can get 27-inch Ultra Gear gaming monitor Telstra has slashed the price of Xbox One S Xbox All Access plans by $5 per month, which brings them down to $22 per month. This gets you an Xbox One S and 24-months of Game Pass Ultimate. To get Xbox All Access through Telstra, you need to already be an existing Telstra customer and bundle it with your plan. You can grab this deal by clicking here

has slashed the price of Xbox One S Xbox All Access plans by $5 per month, which brings them down to $22 per month. This gets you an Xbox One S and 24-months of Game Pass Ultimate. To get Xbox All Access through Telstra, you need to already be an existing Telstra customer and bundle it with your plan. You can grab this deal by clicking here Ubisoft will be offering up to 75% off select games. We'll add a link once this deal goes live at 7pm AEST.

Click Frenzy Tech Deals

And there's plenty of deals being thrown down across tech in general, from TVs, to cameras to headphones.

Dyson: Save 30% on selected Dyson products. We'll add a link once this deal goes live at 7pm AEST.

Save 30% on selected Dyson products. We'll add a link once this deal goes live at 7pm AEST. Bose: Up to 50% off headphones and speakers. We'll add a link once this deal goes live at 7pm AEST.

Up to headphones and speakers. We'll add a link once this deal goes live at 7pm AEST. JBL: Save 30% off Audio & headphones at Target. We'll add a link once this deal goes live at 7pm AEST.

Save Audio & headphones at Target. We'll add a link once this deal goes live at 7pm AEST. Apple: Get 23% off Apple Airpods 2nd Gen from Umart. We'll add a link once this deal goes live at 7pm AEST.

Get 2nd Gen from Umart. We'll add a link once this deal goes live at 7pm AEST. Various TVs: Up to 30% Off Samsung, Sony, ChiQ TVs from CHT. We'll add a link once this deal goes live at 7pm AEST.

Up to Samsung, Sony, ChiQ TVs from CHT. We'll add a link once this deal goes live at 7pm AEST. Amazon: Up to 20% off select smart home devices when you buy an Amazon Echo

Click Frenzy Phone Deals

A few telcos and retailers are expected to drop some hot phone and plan deals over the click frenzy period.

Optus-powered telco Circles.Life is offering 103GB a month of data a month for just $28, which is insane. We have more details about it here, or you can just check out the widget below:

iPhone Click Frenzy Deals

If you're after an iPhone, you can get a refurbished iPhone XR (64GB|128GB|256GB) from $689 from Phone Bot.

And for those dedicated to the Home Button, MYDeal has refurbished iPhone 8 devices from $389.

Telstra Click Frenzy Deals

Telstra has a few deals going on right now.

$10 off all SIM-only plans for the first 12 months you're with Telstra. Our pick is the 30GB for $40 per month, which is easily Telstra's best promo to date. This is only available to new customers.

Here are Telstra's SIM-only plans:

If you're in the market for a mobile broadband plan, you can get $10 off all mobile broadband plans, for the first 12 months on Telstra. The standout is 15GB for $20 per month, but 200GB for $65 is is a damn good deal if you need a chunk of data, too. This is also for new customers only.

These Telstra deals are available until May 25.

Click Frenzy Sex Tech Deals

Oh yeah, we're going there.

Lovehoney is offering free express shipping on all orders over $100. You can check out what they have on offer right here.

Click Frenzy Catch Deals

Catch specialises in various gizmos and gadgets and you can find a bunch of these on sale over on their website. From robotic dinosaurs to helpful power sockets, here's the best of what Catch has to offer.

