Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020: Grab A Pair Of Cheap Sony Headphones

Image: Sony

Click Frenzy is now live at Sony, meaning you can grab a whole bunch of great deals on the latest tech including headphones, music players and more. Check out the best limited time deals from Sony Frenzy 2020 below.

For customers looking to upgrade their camera equipment, Sony is also offering a bundled Think Tank Streetwalker Pro V2.0 backpack and online training with select camera purchases.

All of these products are now available with free shipping.

You can check out all the offers and more at the Sony Frenzy hub. Deals will be available until May 25 or stock runs out.

Stay tuned to Gizmodo Australia for the rest of the best Click Frenzy 2020 deals on tech, gaming and accessories.

Click Frenzy 2020: All The Best Tech Deals Click Frenzy 2020 has arrived and we're here to give you the low down on the best tech deals out there. While it doesn't officially kick off until 7pm AEST, some cheeky retailers have already gone live with their deals. Be sure to check back later today and tonight because we'll be adding to this round up as new specials appear. Read more

Click Frenzy 2020: Telstra's Best Deals Click Frenzy 2020 is off and running and this year the telcos were prepared. Telstra has a few deals on offer that are definitely worth looking at across phone plans, mobile broadband and gaming. If you're after more Click frenzy 2020 deals we also have a round up of all tech offers that we'll be adding to throughout the rest of the day and evening: Read more

As Gizmodo editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Gizmodo often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.