Click Frenzy 2020: The Best NBN Deals Around

Click Frenzy seems like its mostly about scoring good deals on tech, homewares and fashion. But over the last few years we've seen telcos get involved — or at least release some deals around the same time. This means there are some great NBN offers around if you want to get a new plan on the cheap. These are the best deals around right now.

Cheap Aussie Broadband NBN Plans

Aussie Broadband is the only NBN provider officially getting amongst Click Frenzy. The telco is slashing $10 from almost all their plans — the only ones not included are its NBN 12 and NBN 250 plans. The discount only lasts for the first 6 months of the plan, but this isn't a huge deal considering that Aussie Broadband doesn't have any contracts. So you can always jump ship for another deal.

Our recommendation in terms of value and speed for money is the $79 per month NBN 100/20 plan.

Here's the full range of discounted Aussie Broadband NBN plans:

You only have a couple of days to jump on this offer, it only lasts until 11:59pm AEST on May 21. You'll also need to use the promo code MAYHEM.

Cheap Tangerine NBN Plans

Tangerine isn't officially part of Click Frenzy, but it's safe bet if you're after an NBN deal. Like Aussie Broadband, Tangerine will only give you a discount rated for your first 6 months, but its also contract-free. The savings also vary from plan to plan. Our pick is the NBN 50 plan, which costs $59.90 per month.

Cheap Vodafone NBN Plans

Vodafone is also jumping on the $10 off for the first 6 months train. You can also save further by bundling with other Vodafone services. Vodafone will add a 5% discount to your entire monthly bill for every plan you have after your first, up to a maximum of 20%. That adds up quickly if you have a few people in your household with Vodafone.

Vodafone's NBN plans are contract-free, but you'll need to pay out the remaining value of your modem if you choose to get one included.

Cheap Internode NBN Plans

Internode is offering a slightly bigger discount than most by knocxking $20 per month off its NBN 50 plan for your, yep you guessed it, the first 6 months. This brings your monthly bill down to $59.99 per month, which is about as cheap as NBN 50 plans go. While you'll need to commit to a six-month contract, you're able to leave as soon the discount runs out.

