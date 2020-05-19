Click Frenzy 2020: Sony's Unreal WH-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones For $369 (Nice)

Image: Tegan Jones/Gizmodo Australia

It's been a couple of years since Sony launched its WH-1000XM3 noise cancelling headphones. And even now they're still praised as one of the best pair of cans on the market. At Gizmodo both the U.S. and Aussie teams froth them for their excellent sound quality, noise cancelling capabilities and quick charge USB-C. Plus they're just really damn comfortable.

And thanks to Click frenzy 2020 you can now get a pair for well under $400.

Sony's Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: Six Months Later I was really excited when Sony's 1000XM3 headphones showed up on my desk last year. I was a big fan of the M2s and was curious about what improvements could be made to such high quality cans, especially when the price on the previous gen were still consistently high. Some shops were even still selling them at the same price. After living with these for the past few months, I have some opinions. Read more

The Wh-1000MX3's now have an RRP of around $449 but now you can get them for $369 over on Catch.

Cans this good are absolutely worth it in my humble opinion. I still use them daily for work and leisure and back in the Before Times they were my go-to for commuting and flights, too.

Get the deal right here.

