Telco You've Never Heard Of Is Flogging 103GB Data For $38 A Month With No Contract

Circles.Life is a little-known telco with a questionable name choice. But it also happens to have a real hectic SIM-only plan deal right now. For $38 a month you get a whopping 103GB data — also per month. And you don't even need to sign a contract.

What Is Circles.Life?

Circles.Life is a relatively new telco, which came into the Australian market last year. It's powered by the Optus network and offers phone plans without contracts, often with big data allowances.

IN the past it has offered huge data plans for just $18 a month, as well as some free Netflix plans. Now it's flogging over 100GB a month for under forty bucks, which is pretty damn good.

Cheap Circles.Life Phone Plan Deal

Circles.Life is offering customers 100GB a month data allowance for just $38 a month. Unlike past promos, the telco is allowing customers to keep this huge data allowance for as long as you stay with them. Previously it was only for the first 12 months.

Thanks to the Circles.Life bill shock data incentive, you actually get 103GB of included data a month before you need to pay extra for more. This is really good value, especially when you're already getting 100GB. I barely crack my 20GB plan every month and I'm a heavy phone user.

And like all other Circles.Life plans, its contract free so you can leave at anytime if you find a better deal somewhere else.

As an added bonus, if you use the promo code WELCOME, you'll get your first month for $20.

How Circles.Life Compares To Other Plans

For comparison, Belong sells its 40GB plan for $40 per month, and Optus sells its 60GB plan for $49 per month

How Optus' New NBN Plans Stack Up Against The Competition Optus recently refreshed its entire range of NBN plans with some significant changes. Lock-in contracts have been axed, you get a modem with 4G backup, and the plans are a little bit pricier. But are they actually worth it? Let's take a closer look. Read more

As Gizmodo editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Gizmodo often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.