Charlie Brooker Basically Just Told Us We're All Too Depressed For Black Mirror

Bryce Dallas Howard doing her best impression of 2020, as a concept. (Image: Netflix)

In a recent interview, Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker expressed an undeniable fact: Now is truly not the time for Black Mirror’s dystopian shenanigans. Keep it. Put a little fence around it. The people don’t want it.

More specifically though, when speaking to Radio Times, Brooker was quite elegant in his accurate read on our current reality. He acknowledged that the vast majority of people couldn’t really be made to consume a fictionalised facsimile right this moment, because those of us who are paying attention are witnessing the whole mess unravel in real-time.

When asked when we might see more of the anthology series, Brooker said, “At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those. I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”

There have been a number of ways in which Black Mirror, despite being as thematically dark as it is, gave us glimpses of ways out of apocalypses. But to be perfectly honest, we’re not living through an episode of Black Mirror, we’re living through a chunk of white supremacy showing its entire arse and endangering quite literally everyone, including the people that it supposedly champions.

The latest Black Mirror was released on Netflix in June 2019.

