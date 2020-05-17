BNA Is Bringing Its Beastly Procedural Action To Netflix Next Month

From BNA. Looks like a party. (Image: Trigger/Netflix)

From Trigger, the anime studio behind Promare and Kill la Kill, BNA will soon rank up there with Beastars as one of the most furry-adjacent animes on Netflix.

BNA, full name Brand New Animal, is an anime series that began airing earlier this year in Japan. Starring Michiru Kagemori (Sumire Morohishi), a girl who found herself suddenly transformed into a tanuki “beastkin”, and her new friend Shirou Ogami (Yoshimasa Hosoya), BNA dives into the dark secrets of Anima City, a supposed haven for beastkin, as the two work to unravel the mystery behind Michiru’s transformation and the darker, stranger things they find beneath Anima City’s utopian reputation.

When a tanuki girl and a wolf boy meet, beautiful things can happen. BNA arrives June 30th. pic.twitter.com/njQ3eeBAt7 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) May 15, 2020

It looks, in short, like a lot of fun. With some mystery-solving procedural vibes and a heavy dose of anime action, it looks like it will continue Trigger’s tradition of producing interesting, strange anime with a lot of style. It’s directed by Yoh Yoshinari, who also directed Little Witch Academia, and is written by Kazuki Nakashima, who also wrote Kill la Kill.

The 12-episode series, which aired in Japan earlier this autumn, will hit Netflix on June 30.