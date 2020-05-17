How To Use Your Monitor In Portrait Mode

Australian Government Says Your COVIDSafe App Data Is Protected But US Laws Put That Into Question

The Best Orders To Watch Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie And TV Show

BNA Is Bringing Its Beastly Procedural Action To Netflix Next Month

From BNA. Looks like a party. (Image: Trigger/Netflix)

From Trigger, the anime studio behind Promare and Kill la Kill, BNA will soon rank up there with Beastars as one of the most furry-adjacent animes on Netflix.

BNA, full name Brand New Animal, is an anime series that began airing earlier this year in Japan. Starring Michiru Kagemori (Sumire Morohishi), a girl who found herself suddenly transformed into a tanuki “beastkin”, and her new friend Shirou Ogami (Yoshimasa Hosoya), BNA dives into the dark secrets of Anima City, a supposed haven for beastkin, as the two work to unravel the mystery behind Michiru’s transformation and the darker, stranger things they find beneath Anima City’s utopian reputation.

It looks, in short, like a lot of fun. With some mystery-solving procedural vibes and a heavy dose of anime action, it looks like it will continue Trigger’s tradition of producing interesting, strange anime with a lot of style. It’s directed by Yoh Yoshinari, who also directed Little Witch Academia, and is written by Kazuki Nakashima, who also wrote Kill la Kill.

The 12-episode series, which aired in Japan earlier this autumn, will hit Netflix on June 30.

Trending Stories Right Now

bill-pullman donald-trump i-hate-this independence-day io9 roland-emmerich

Donald Trump Thinks He's The President From Independence Day Now Or Something

Who knows.
david-lynch io9 mark-frost twin-peaks twin-peaks-fire-walk-with-me twin-peaks-the-return

This Video Series Is The Best Possible Introduction To Understanding Twin Peaks

It’s always a good time to revisit David Lynch and Mark Frost’s classic series.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles