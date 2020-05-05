Best Gadget Gifts For Mum This Mother's Day

Image: Getty Images

With Mother's Day right around the corner, there's still time to book in a last minute gift. It's 2020 and all the best gifts are basically gadgets now so here's our roundup to help you out.

If your mum has yet to jump on the smart home bandwagon, help her take that first step by getting her a smart home hub. The 3rd generation Amazon Echo is available for $79 and will let her ease into having a digital pal she can ask all her strange and wonderful questions to.

If mum's already converted to the Church of Smart Homes, then help her jazz up the house with a starter smart light bulb kit. The Philips Hue is the most popular offering but LIFX also gives it a good run for its money and you won't need a bridge hub for it. Either one you decide to go with, it's going to help give her the opportunity to change up the same four walls she's been staring at for the past few months. Everybody loves playing with colourful lights.

Physical books still reign despite the advent of e-readers but with the state of the world, your mum's book orders aren't likely to arrive on time. Instead, grab her a Kindle so she can instantly download her books while in self-isolation.

We're going to go out on a limb here and say nearly everybody loves a good coffee and your mum is likely to be a part of the club. If that's the case, why not grab her a Nespresso machine so she can whip up her own morning coffees without needing to duck down to her local barista.

Nothing quite says relaxation like chucking on a calming light that also doubles as an air freshener. Given the times we're living in, your mum could do with a bit of zen and getting a fancy diffuser that releases a stream of pleasant smells should do the trick.

Sometimes life gets you down and the best way to deal with that is with a massage. Thankfully, you won't need to do it yourself if you grab her a neck massaging gadget that does the job for you. It also comes with a heating function so mum can stay toasty during the colder months. If the lady in the image is anything to go by, it looks like actual bliss.

Finally, if your mum's been cooped up in the home during the coronavirus restrictions, chances are she's aching to get out and stretch her legs once things ease up. To help her get a better idea of her activity levels, why not grab her a smart watch to monitor her steps and heart rate. There are a range of options but Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active has got all the bells and whistles and looks pretty slick too.

