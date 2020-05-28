Apple Devices With Mini-LED Displays Rumoured For 2021 Release

The old Apple rumour mill is back in action and this time its chattering about an old favourite. Apple devices with mini-LED displays are still apparently on its way but we won’t see it until 2021.

This news comes courtesy of analyst Jeff Pu, an analyst for Chinese research company GF Securities. According to Mac Rumors, Pu stated that several upcoming Apple devices with mini-LED displays are in the works, including an iPad Pro, 16-Inch MacBook Pro, iPad Pro and an iMac Pro. However, we won’t see any of them until 2021.

Pu’s claims echo a similar timeline that renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo laid out in early May. Kuo stated that the mass production of these devices were being pushed back to the third and fourth quarter of 2020, as well as the first quarter of 2021.

At the time Kuo didn’t seem concerned by the delay due to Apple’s long term plans for mini-LED technology across its laptop and and iPad ranges.

“We believe that investors do not need to worry too much about the extension of the mini LED schedule, because mini-LED is a key technology that Apple will promote in the next 5 years, so even if the short-term schedule is affected by the new coronary pneumonia, it will not damage the long-term positive trend, Kuo said to Mac Rumors.

Earlier this year Kuo said that six mini-LED Apple devices would be released in 2020 — a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 10.2-inch iPad, 7.9-inch ‌iPad‌ mini, 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros and a 27-inch iMac Pro. It’s unclear why their releases have been pushed back but it could very well be due to the impact of COVID-19 on production.

Mini-LED displays are said to make these devices thinner and lighter products that have a similar result as OLED iPhone displays. They will also reportedly be more power efficient due to the use 0f back lit LCD screens. I guess we’ll probably have to wait until 2021 to find out.