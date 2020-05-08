Best SIM Only Phone Plans From Telcos That Aren't Telstra, Optus Or Vodafone

How To Watch The Community Reunion Table Read In Australia

COVIDSafe Still Has Bugs, According To Experts

Andy Serkis To Live-Read All Of The Hobbit Online

Image: New Line Cinema/Warner Bros./Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Voice, motion, and occasionally whole body actor Andy Serkis is to try to drive himself mad on Saturday, as he's decided to perform a one-shot full read of Tolkien classic The Hobbit, live, online, and for charity.

Serkis plans to start reading at around 7pm AEST this Friday, and anticipates that the read should take around 12 hours. He'll have a bit of a sore throat by the end if he does all the voices. Andy hasn't yet named the platform upon which he'll be reading; that'll be revealed later on the fundraising page, where a "special surprise" is also promised, so expect whoever might be Andy's best actor mate to pop up and take on a role or two.

The money raised – the current target is £100,000 ($190,439) – is to be split between Andy's favourite charity Best Beginnings, and NHS Charities Together. [GoFundMe via BBC]

The livestream link will go live on the GoFundMe page so stay tuned for more information.

This post originally appeared on Gizmodo UK, which is gobbling up the news in a different timezone.

We Could Watch Cate Blanchett Showing Off Her Thor And Hobbit Props Forever

For some folks, social distancing at home means an opportunity to get some serious cleaning done. Most of us just find old diaries and seashells from the trip to the beach that one time, but Thor: Ragnarok and Lord of the Rings star Cate Blanchett showed Stephen Colbert a few extra doodads in her storage.

Read more

Topher Grace Made A 2-Hour Cut Of The Hobbit Trilogy, And The World Deserves To See It

Actor Topher Grace, otherwise known as that guy who’s not playing Venom any more, has an interesting hobby of editing down giant trilogies into single feature-length movies. His latest masterpiece is Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit, so it looks like Warner Bros. has a new hashtag to contend with: #ReleaseTheGraceCut.

Read more

Trending Stories Right Now

budget-laptops consumer-tech funky-laptops microsoft-surface-book-2 microsoft-surface-earbuds microsoft-surface-go microsoft-surface-go-2 microsoft-surface-headphones-2 surface-book surface-book-3 surface-go surface-go-2

Microsoft Might Have Made The Best Budget Laptop...Again

Two years ago Microsoft made one of its best laptops, and my favourite budget computer, the Surface Go. The $600 Windows 10 tablet was absolutely not the fast computer in its price range, and it had a much smaller screen than the competition, but it also felt like the kind of perfect do anything device for someone on a budget—the 2-in-1 Apple’s aspired to make over and over again with the iPad. Now Microsoft has the recently rumoured Microsoft Surface Go 2, plus a refreshed Surface Book 3 and new headphones, and if new guts really improve its speed then this could be the budget device to get.
consumer-tech earbuds tag-gadgets headphones sony tech wf-sp800n wireless-earbuds

Sony's New Noise-Cancelling Workout Earbuds Have The Best Sound You Can Buy

Sony’s WF-1000XM3s raised the bar for noise cancelling capabilities on wireless earbuds, but a lack of waterproofing and a $299 price tag limited where they could be used. Wearing them on rainy days or during sweaty workouts just wasn’t worth the risk. But Sony’s new WF-SP800N earbuds not only pair noise-cancellation with IP55 water resistance, they do so with a fitness-focused design that’s more comfortable to wear—and they even come with a cheaper price tag.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles