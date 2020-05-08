Andy Serkis To Live-Read All Of The Hobbit Online

Image: New Line Cinema/Warner Bros./Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Voice, motion, and occasionally whole body actor Andy Serkis is to try to drive himself mad on Saturday, as he's decided to perform a one-shot full read of Tolkien classic The Hobbit, live, online, and for charity.

Serkis plans to start reading at around 7pm AEST this Friday, and anticipates that the read should take around 12 hours. He'll have a bit of a sore throat by the end if he does all the voices. Andy hasn't yet named the platform upon which he'll be reading; that'll be revealed later on the fundraising page, where a "special surprise" is also promised, so expect whoever might be Andy's best actor mate to pop up and take on a role or two.

The money raised – the current target is £100,000 ($190,439) – is to be split between Andy's favourite charity Best Beginnings, and NHS Charities Together. [GoFundMe via BBC]

The livestream link will go live on the GoFundMe page so stay tuned for more information.

