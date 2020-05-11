American Horror Story Has Some Truly Bonkers Plans For Macaulay Culkin

You’ll never look at Kathy Bates the same way again. (Image: FX)

Ava DuVernay teases a very specific corner of the Fourth World appearing in her New Gods movie. The Russo brothers confirm they’re working on bringing Hercules to live-action for Disney. Get a glimpse of Diana vs. Cheetah in a new Wonder Woman 1984 picture. Plus, what’s to come when you re-enter The Twilight Zone. Spoilers get!

The New Gods

Ava DuVernay has confirmed the obscure All-Widow will appear in The New Gods as she works on a fourth draft of the screenplay.

Because you asked so nicely... working on fourth draft of a scene featuring All Widow this week. xo https://t.co/mZgPQdE8dD — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 6, 2020

Save the Green Planet!

Deadline reports Joon-hwan Jang will direct an English remake of his 2003 sci-fi comedy, Save the Green Planet!, produced by Midsommar’s Ari Aster and written by Succession’s Will Tracy. The story concerns “a man who believes the world is on the verge of an alien invasion and sets out to save the planet by first kidnapping his boss.” You can watch the original trailer, here.

Prophet

Deadline confirms Marc Guggenheim is indeed writing a film adaptation of Rob Liefeld’s Prophet for Studio 8 with the intention to “build a franchise” around the character of John Prophet, “a DNA enhanced super-soldier placed into a cryogenic freeze for a future mission” who awakens “prematurely in the present, searching for a mission that does not exist.”

Hercules

Anthony Russo confirmed the recent reports that he and his brother will work on a live-action adaptation of Hercules, promising Collider the movie will not be “a literal translation” of the animated film.

Well, I think you always have to bring something new to the table because from our perspective as storytellers, it’s not compelling for us to do a literal translation. We’ve already done that with our Marvel films. We don’t do literal translations of the comics because we feel like if you want that story you can go read that story. We’re going to give you a different story. I think we’ll do something that’s in the vein of the original and inspired by it, but we also bring some new elements to the table.

Wonder Woman 1984

Wonder Woman unleashes the Lasso of Truth on Cheetah and Maxwell Lord in four new images from Wonder Woman 1984 — courtesy of Digital Spy.

Just Beyond

A press release from Disney has confirmed that Seth Grahame-Smith (Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter) will adapt R.L. Stine’s graphic novel Just Beyond into an eight-episode horror/comedy anthology series for Disney+.

American Horror Story

In a recent interview with E!, Ryan Murphy discussed the “very great insane part” he has planned for Macaulay Culkin in the tenth season of American Horror Story—a part which includes having “crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates.”

You know, it came about just because it’s how I always do things [laughs] where I have always loved Macaulay Culkin’s work. I loved everything that he’s done, I love the stuff he did in Home Alone, I also loved the sort of the older, more recent stuff that he did. And he hasn’t worked in a while. So, I have this very, very great insane part. And I asked to speak to him on the phone and he said ok. [When] I cast, I never let people read things, usually. I said, ‘OK, here’s the pitch.’ And I told him the character and I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things. And he paused and he goes, ‘This sounds like the role I was born to play.’ So, he signed up right then and there.” I’m excited for him to be in my world because I think…I’m gonna want to do a lot of things with him if he wants to work, because I think he’s fascinating and interesting, and I think he has a soul. There’s both a lightness and a darkness with Macaulay Culkin that I’m attracted to.

Project Blue Book/Knightfall

Sad news—History has cancelled both Project Blue Book and Knightfall after two seasons. [TV Line]

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier/Carnival Row/The Wheel of Time

Following government lifted restrictions on public gatherings, film and TV production in the Czech Republic “is to resume immediately”—a move theoretically allowing production to resume on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Carnival Row and The Wheel of Time—should cast and crew decide to risk it. [Variety]

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

A new synopsis for the fifth episode of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels titled “Children of the Royal Sun” probably won’t make sense until you’ve seen the first four episodes.

Mateo grapples with the aftermath of his actions. Josefina confides in Sister Molly, who’s shocked to discover Josefina is Tiago’s sister. Tiago and Lewis’s investigation takes them from the Sonoratown slums to the Vega House. Dottie befriends Brian as Alex lectures Townsend about his personal life. Peter receives an alarming phone call from Elsa and Tiago confronts Mateo.

The Twilight Zone

TV Guide has ten new photos from the second season of The Twilight Zone. Click through to see the rest.

Muppets Now

According to reliable insider source Kermit the Frog, a “short-form, unscripted” Muppet series is coming to Disney+ later this year.

Coming exclusively to #DisneyPlus in 2020, @TheMuppets proudly present MUPPETS NOW, a new short-form unscripted series! I’d love to tell you more, but Joe The Legal Weasel is right behind me. Gulp! pic.twitter.com/UCXdaopQJR — Kermit the Frog (@KermitTheFrog) August 24, 2019

Agents of SHIELD

The season seven premiere of Agents of SHIELD is titled “The New Deal” according to Spoiler TV.

Legends of Tomorrow

While the Legends enjoy 24 hours of immortality, the fates hijack the Waverider and foment a zombie apocalypse in the synopsis for “I Am Legends” airing May 19.

STICKING TOGETHER – After drinking from Chalice, the Legends have immortality for 24 hours, which gives them time get to the Waverider and use the Loom of Fate. However, they quickly discover that the sisters have stolen the Waverider and they are stuck at Constantine’s (Matt Ryan) house in the middle of nowhere in London during a Zombie Apocalypse. Meanwhile, Gary (guest star Adam Tsekham) is left on the ship and once he discovers what is going on, he takes something important to the sisters. Caity Lotz, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Jes Macallan, Tala Ashe and Olivia Swann also star. Andrew Kasch directed the episode written by Keah Poulliot & Emily Cheever.

Supergirl

Speaking of immortality, Kara reunites with Lena Luthor to stop Leviathan in the synopsis for “Immortal Kombat,” the season finale of Supergirl.

DAVID HAREWOOD DIRECTS – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) realises that in order to stop Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) and Leviathan she must work with the one person she never thought she’d trust again – Lena (Katie McGrath). Nia (Nicole Maines) keeps dreaming about Brainy (Jesse Rath) but struggles with what the dreams are trying to tell her. Meanwhile, Brainy realises there is only one way to stop Lex. David Harewood directed the episode with story by Derek Simon and teleplay by Emilio Ortego Aldrich & Nicki Holcomb.”

Batwoman

“One of Gotham’s former heroes” returns in the synopsis for “O, Mouse!” the season finale of Batwoman.

SEASON FINALE – When one of Gotham’s former heroes returns to his old stomping grounds to settle a score, both Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and Commander Kane (Dougray Scott) find themselves on the defensive. Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) has uncovered what could finally take down Batwoman, but she is losing hold on her henchman Mouse (guest star Sam Littlefield) and Hush (guest star Gabriel Mann), sending her spiraling into her most wicked self.

Roswell, New Mexico

Alex, Isobel, Max, Michael, and Maria need help to decode a message in the synopsis for “Secrets of the Past,” the May 19 episode of Roswell, New Mexico.

After uncovering a cryptic message from the past, Alex (Tyler Blackburn), Isobel (Lily Cowles), Max (Nathan Dean), Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Maria (Heather Hemmens) set out in search of answers at the reservation where Alex’s mother grew up. Meanwhile, Cameron (guest star Riley Voelkel) encourages Liz (Jeanine Mason) to reach out to someone from her past after Auturo (guest star Carlos Compean) gets detained. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Rick Montano & Vincent Ingaro & Jason Gavin (#210).

JJ Villard’s Fairy Tales

Finally, Adult Swim has released a new clip from their latest series, JJ Villard’s Fairy Tales.