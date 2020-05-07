COVIDSafe Still Has Bugs, According To Experts

Space Force's First Trailer Is Funny Until You Realise How Close To Reality It Is

Telstra Just Quietly Rolled Out SMS Over Wifi

A Lego Lamborghini Is Probably The Only One You'll Ever Be Able To Afford

Lamborghinis are expensive cars, which means they're only really within reach of the super rich and people who race cars for a living (though those aren't mutually exclusive). So the ordinary folks can only dream about being able to buy such a luxurious and eye-wateringly expensive car for themselves. Thankfully the Lego Company is set to make those dreams come true, sort of, with a Lego Technic Lamborghini coming later this year.

We're still in that annoying 'teasing' stage right now, but it's obvious what's on the agenda: some sort of Technic Lamborghini. Presumably a scaled-down version of a new car, similar to the Bugatti Chiron. I'd expect it will probably have a similar sort of price tag, and while that would be expensive even by Lego standards it's not going be anywhere close to whatever real Lamborghini the set winds up being based on.

Details are still scarce, but no doubt Lego and Lamborghini will be stretching out these teases for as long as they can get away with - right before showing off the set itself.

This post originally appeared on Gizmodo UK, which is gobbling up the news in a different timezone.

The Coolest Pop Culture Lego Sets To Build

Take any preconception that Lego is just for kids and toss that in the garbage. These days Lego is as much for adults as it is for kids, with an entire catalogue of high-end pop culture licenses that are way more geared at you or your parents than your kids and their friends. We’re talking Star Wars, we’re talking Batman, we’re talking Harry Potter, and we’re talking...Friends?

Read more

11 Of The Coolest Builds By Bored People With A Lot Of Lego Bricks

There are a lot of reasons why Lego remains one of the world’s most popular toys, over 3,700, in fact: the number of unique Lego pieces that have been created over the decades. It allows everything from Batmobiles, to excavators, to Kessel running space ships to be built from plastic bricks, but Lego can be used to build more than just toys.

Read more

Trending Stories Right Now

au galaxy-tab-s6 samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: The Budget Tablet Just Landed In Australia

Samsung just released the smaller version of its Galaxy Tab S6 tablet in Australia. Though it did appear in some online stores a little early, now it's official. Here's what its packing and how much it will cost in Australia.
car-crashes florida-man jalopnik

This Video Of An Out-Of-Control Cadillac XTS Climbing Two Cars Is Mind-Boggling

A Florida man in a Cadillac XTS reversed out of a bank parking lot, onto a main road and ultimately onto the roofs of a VW Jetta and Dodge Journey. The video showing the out-of-control car driving backwards through an intersection and onto two other vehicles is just bizarre. Have a look.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles