A Lego Lamborghini Is Probably The Only One You'll Ever Be Able To Afford

Lamborghinis are expensive cars, which means they're only really within reach of the super rich and people who race cars for a living (though those aren't mutually exclusive). So the ordinary folks can only dream about being able to buy such a luxurious and eye-wateringly expensive car for themselves. Thankfully the Lego Company is set to make those dreams come true, sort of, with a Lego Technic Lamborghini coming later this year.

We're still in that annoying 'teasing' stage right now, but it's obvious what's on the agenda: some sort of Technic Lamborghini. Presumably a scaled-down version of a new car, similar to the Bugatti Chiron. I'd expect it will probably have a similar sort of price tag, and while that would be expensive even by Lego standards it's not going be anywhere close to whatever real Lamborghini the set winds up being based on.

Details are still scarce, but no doubt Lego and Lamborghini will be stretching out these teases for as long as they can get away with - right before showing off the set itself.

This post originally appeared on Gizmodo UK, which is gobbling up the news in a different timezone.

