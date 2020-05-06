A Borderlands Movie Starring Cate Blanchett Might Be Just What We Need Right Now

Telstra Just Quietly Rolled Out SMS Over Wifi

Cate Blanchett at the 15th Zurich Film Festival on October 05, 2019. (Photo: Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images for ZFF)

She’s already won an Oscar, starred in a comic book movie, and a series of movies based on one of the greatest fantasy sagas of all time, and she was one of the only not-terrible parts of the worst Indiana Jones movie. So what’s Cate Blanchett up to next? Why not a video game adaptation?

Variety reports that Blanchett is in talks to play Lilith in Eli Roth’s Borderlands movie, based on the Gearbox/Take-Two Interactive Software’s 2K sci-fi video game. The film version has a screenplay by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) who is also currently at work adapting another video game project at HBO—The Last of Us.

For the uninitiated, Lilith is one of the original playable characters from the first entry in the Borderlands franchise and has gone on to become one of its most important characters. One of a rare breed of female psychics known as Sirens—only six of which exist within Borderlands’ universe—Lilith wields her magical abilities as both a mercenary treasure hunter and as the leader of the anti-corporation resistance group known as the Crimson Raiders. Sounds...right up Blanchett’s alley honestly.

Considering her past roles (besides Hela and Galadriel) also include Queen Elizabeth, Katharine Hepburn, and a badass-amplified spin on Marion for Ridley Scott’s Robin Hood, we have a feeling she’ll have no trouble with this one. Interestingly, her other upcoming projects include another character named Lilith, who’s one of the main players in Guillermo del Toro’s thriller Nightmare Alley.

So far, there’s been no other Borderlands casting news, but we’ll be keeping an eye out for more.

