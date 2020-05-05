5 Sci-Fi And Horror Shorts To Help Fill That No-New-Movies Void

Space Force's First Trailer Is Funny Until You Realise How Close To Reality It Is

A woman (Nikki Amuka-Bird) celebrates her anniversary in VR in Kate Cox’s Vert. (Image: Vimeo)

No new blockbusters out right now? Don’t worry, they’ll return to theatres one of these days. In the meantime, why not turn your attention to some new genre shorts; they may be brief, but they’re still capable of stirring emotional reactions worthy of any full-length feature.

1) Until There Was Nothing

The world may feel like it’s ending, but Paul Trillo’s hypnotically beautiful (but also kinda terrifying) short shows what a more literal interpretation of “the end” might look like. Trillo sent us his new short, which was selected as a Vimeo Staff Pick, and introduced it as follows: “While in lockdown, I’ve recently finished up a short film titled Until There Was Nothing, an experimental narrative that interprets what the Earth would look like moments before entering a black hole. The piece floats through aerial views of distorted, surreal landscapes all while narrated by Alan Watts.”

2) “3rd Eye” Cult Murders

The horror-loving fiends at Midnight Video sent over their latest, a found-footage riff that uses the POV of a police crime-scene camera to excellently startling effect.

3) I’ve been hearing strange noises from my attic

The clever pairing of a Zoom call, some very sneaky editing, and an excellently out-of-place Legally Blonde backdrop make watching Rob Savage’s short—created as part of a fundraising initiative for covid-19 relief efforts, and selected as a Vimeo Staff Pick—the funniest and freakiest way you can spend two minutes today.

4) Vert

This Short of the Week selection (also a Vimeo Staff Pick) by Kate Cox stars some recognisable faces: Nikki Amuka-Bird (Avenue 5) and Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead). They play a couple who decide to celebrate their 20th anniversary by donning virtual reality glasses that reveal their “ideal selves,” resulting in a surprise for the audience that might not be quite so surprising for the characters.

5) Details to Follow

A very different sort of relationship secret is revealed in this apocalyptic short from Michael P. Spencer, shared on YouTube channel Dust.

