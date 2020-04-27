Apple iPhone SE: Australian First Look Review

Your Ridiculously Awesome Sunny Honda Civic Type R Wallpaper Is Here

Image: Edwin Chan

It’s been a dark and deeply stupid week. I think we could all use some sunshine. For this week’s Weekend Wallpaper, we’re taking a walk on the lighter side with this sunny Honda Civic Type R shot by self-professed Hong Kong petrol head, Edwin Chan.

Here it is hanging out with its best bud, a Lexus GS250. You probably know this, but the Honda Civic Type R uses a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries TD04 turbocharger, running up to nearly 83kPa. The car’s total claimed output is 306 horsepower. Its 2.0-litre, turbocharged inline-four engine was one of our picks for the greatest engines of the last decade. It is loud. It is fun to drive and it is fun to look at. If that doesn’t cheer you up, I don’t know what will.

Hong Kong is an international city, bustling with people from all over the world. The cars on Chan’s Instagram account, regolith_photography, reflects that diversity. He’s shot a wide mix of autos from across the globe against the gritty and glittering urban texture of the great city. And as we also all know, the car spotting in just the Hong Kong junkyards is incredibly good.

Seeing the still living cars in their shiny glory is even better.

