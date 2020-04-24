You Can Now Wear The Secret To Time Travel Around Your Neck (1.21 Jigawatts Not Required)

Australia's Best NBN Plans, Ranked By Speed

Image: Hojadurdy Durdygylyjov, Twitter

Hojadurdy Durdygylyjov, an electrical engineer based in Turkey, has designed one of the geekiest pieces of jewellery to ever breach the time-space continuum. He’s miniaturized the technology that makes time travel possible (according to Doc Emmett Brown, at least) with these glowing, animated flux capacitor pendants.

Durdygylyjov custom-designed the tiny PCB boards which feature 28 LEDs, powered by a single CR2032 coin cell battery on the back (instead of plutonium or a lightning strike) that animate to create the “fluxxing” effect as seen inside the DeLorean in the Back to the Future films.

Photo: Hojadurdy Durdygylyjov, Twitter

There are some important caveats to be aware of with Durdygylyjov’s creation. For starters, it doesn’t actually let you travel through time when worn around the neck. It’s 100 per cent decorative, but a lovely way to express your love of what is easily the best time-travelling trilogy Hollywood has ever produced.

You also can’t buy one just yet. On Twitter, Durdygylyjov has mentioned he intends to make his flux capacitor pendant available for sale through Tindie, but given the lockdowns around the world, getting the components he needs to build these is taking a lot longer than expected. But even if he does manage to get his hands on enough LEDs and other parts, the design Durdygylyjov created for his custom PCB board, including the actual Back to the Future logo, could garner some unwanted attention from Universal Pictures’ lawyers. Hopefully, the version that ends up on Tindie won’t feature any copyrighted materials which could get it pulled from the online store.

