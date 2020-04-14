Wizards Of The Coast Is Releasing Free Dungeons & Dragons Resources To Get You Through The Quarantine

This Is What The Chernobyl Wildfires Look Like From Space

Pictured: dragons, a dungeon. (Image: Wizards of the Coast)

Games are a powerful escape and coping tool for many of us amidst the ongoing pandemic. With digital tools allowing people to play tabletop and board games online, it’s become a great way to spend time indoors with those you love, whether you’re together or not. Now, Wizards of the Coast is making that play a little bit easier.

Starting this past week, Wizards is releasing free Dungeons and Dragons resources and materials on a daily basis on its website. According to the page, content will be aided on a daily Monday through Friday schedule, particularly for the purpose of helping parents who are sharing Dungeons and Dragons with their kids. With schools cancelled pretty much everywhere, caregivers are needing to find new ways to engage and entertain their charges. Wizards seems to hope that, with some freebies, Dungeons and Dragons can be one of those methods.

It’s some solid material, too. There are ongoing campaign modules, standalone adventures, and start materials. Fortunately, not all of what’s available is aimed at kids, so the adult tabletop nerd can find something to love here, too. But if you do have kids around, the inclusion of D&D-themed colouring pages is pretty wonderful.

It’s only been a few days, but Wizards already has a lot of nice stuff here. If your adventures need some jumpstarting as you stay at home, this is a solid place to start.

