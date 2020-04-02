Ricky And Morty Season 4 Returns In May (And There's A New Trailer)

You Can Catch The Flu And Coronavirus At The Same Time, But Don't Panic

How To Make A Zoom Virtual Background

WhatsApp Might Finally Be Usable With Multiple Devices

whats app multiple devicesImage: Getty

While WhatsApp has become one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, there is one thing about it that some find incredibly annoying. Users can only use their account on one device at a time, but it looks like that could change soon.

This was discovered by WABetaInfo while they were digging around in the latest WhatsApp beta.

The beta testing revealed that if someone switched to another device the encryption key would change and a notification would be sent in-app.

You can see an example on WABetaInfo's Twitter account:

This is good news for anyone who likes to switch between two mobile devices (a phone to a tablet, for example) and still have a seamless experience. Having to either set up WhatsApp again or carry around two devices can be annoying.

And from a deeply niche perspective, it's great for anyone who swaps phones a lot. No, not criminals - phone reviewers.

Of course, it's worth keeping in mind that part of appeal of WhatsApp being restricted to one device at a time probably had something to do with security. WhatsApp utilises end-to-end encryption, so not even the company can access the messages between two people, even if the police or a government agency asked.

WhatsApp will probably want to continue being as secure as possible, even with more devices in the mix. We're looking forward to seeing how the company handles this.

The latest beta also reveals that WhatsApp may also be introducing a form of self-destructing messages soon. They will be called 'Expiring Messages' and if they're enabled for a specific chat a little clock will appear as an overlay on the chat icon.

WhatsApp No Longer Works On Older iPhones And Android Devices

WhatsApp has blocked millions of phones from accessing its messaging service with its latest update, in an effort to protect the security and privacy of its users. The app is no longer compatible with phones still running outdated operating systems. Here's what you need to know.

Read more

[WABetaInfo ]

Trending Stories Right Now

animal-crossing au feature google google-dns multiplayer nintendo-switch super-mario-kart

How To Fix Animal Crossing's Dreaded Console Error

Online play on the Nintendo Switch should be easy. Firing up a game of Mario Kart 8 or visiting a friend's island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons should be as simple as selecting the online option. But that's not always the case. Sometimes you might get hit with a weird 'communication error' despite having a solid internet connection. If you've ever encountered this and don't know how to fix it, try this.
animals camouflage feature illusions inger-vandyke optical-illusions snow-leopards sploid

Can You Find The Perfectly-Camouflaged Snow Leopard Hidden On This Mountainside?

Can you find the big cat sneaking up on its prey in this amazing photo by wildlife photographer Inger Vandyke? (Note: This is not a troll. The leopard is really there.)

Latest Deals

Trending Articles