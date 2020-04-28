Westworld's Chaotic Finale Trailer Reveals The Violent Ends That Await Us

How Australia's COVIDSafe App Actually Works

Caleb (Aaron Paul) surveils the chaos sowed in Incite’s wake. (Image: HBO, YouTube)

Dolores and Caleb are gearing up for the revolution that could destroy the world as we know it, but others are readily standing in their way. What will emerge victorious: order or chaos? In the season three finale trailer for Westworld, all we know is not everyone is coming out of these violent delights alive.

The latest episode took a look at Caleb’s (Aaron Paul) backstory with less-than-perfect results, and now the war veteran-turned-criminal is ready for payback. The world continues to fall apart after Dolores exposed Rehoboam’s hold on everyone in the world, but it’s going to take more than a strategic data leak to change the status quo for good.

Will Caleb succeed on his new path, or will Serac, Maeve, and the newly crowned “Man in White” stop him and Dolores from achieving their final objective? Plus, what’s the deal with that shit Dolores is plugged into at the end of the trailer? Is she trying to merge with the AI intelligence that controls the fate of humanity? If so, let’s all look out for Dolores—even more so than usual.

As we saw in this latest episode, it takes a hell of a lot to bring down Dolores and Maeve’s got her work cut out for her. Here’s a behind the scenes look at episode seven, which focuses on Maeve and Dolores’ biggest battle yet.

Westworld returns with its season three finale episode on Sunday. The series has already been renewed for season four, though an expected release date has not been announced. Given the trajectory of previous seasons, it’ll likely be another two years before the series returns.

Editor's Note: This article has the US release date. We will update this article as soon as possible with an Australian release date, if available.

