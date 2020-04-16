We Could Watch Cate Blanchett Showing Off Her Thor And Hobbit Props Forever

Just had this, you know, laying around. (Image: Disney)

For some folks, social distancing at home means an opportunity to get some serious spring cleaning done. Most of us just find old diaries and seashells from the trip to the beach that one time, but Thor: Ragnarok and Lord of the Rings star Cate Blanchett showed Stephen Colbert a few extra doodads in her storage.

During an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (at-home edition), Blanchett chatted with the host about the new normal of staying at home during the covid-19 pandemic. The two of them geeked out about Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit—the latter of which Colbert, a Tolkien expert, had a cameo in—before getting into the world’s best show and tell session.

Blanchett said she was cleaning out her attic, mostly to try and find some of the several souvenirs that she’d kept from her time on Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. Unfortunately, she couldn’t find her elf ears or the hobbit feet she gave her kids, but she did have something from one of the film trilogies—though they didn’t exactly belong to her: The daggers wielded by Tauriel, played by Evangeline Lilly in The Hobbit. “Some people stock toilet paper, but I’ve got these,” Blanchett said, adding. “Actually you did not see these, don’t speak to Evangeline Lilly anytime soon.”

She also joked that Thor: Love and Thunder’s production was temporarily shut down, not because of the covid-19 pandemic that’s affecting film productions around the world, but because she’s got Thor’s hammer. She can even lift it! Clearly she’s worthy.

Now we just need a YouTube series where Cate Blanchett combs through her house for the rest of the LotR and Ragnarok gear she’s probably got stored somewhere around there. Show us your nerd, Cate. Please.