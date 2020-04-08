Watchmen, Avengers: Endgame, Wicked + Divine, And More Highlight The 2020 Hugo Finalists

Gideon the Ninth (Image: Tor.com)

It may be a weird time for big events, but sci-fi and fantasy’s prestigious Hugo Awards—which honour many avenues of creativity, including novels, comics, fanzines, and screenplays, as well as artists, editors, podcasts, and more—are moving full steam ahead...online. And the 2020 nominees are here!

You can check out the full list of nominees—which includes the Lodestar and Astounding Awards as well as the 1945 Retro Hugo Awards—in ConNZealand’s announcement post. It’ll surely be no surprise to hear that rather than holding a traditional ceremony, the Hugos will be fully virtual this year, with awards being handed out July 29 through August 2.

Without further ado, the nominees (which include some familiar names, like Gizmodo co-founders Charlie Jane Anders and Annalee Newitz!) are:

Hugo Awards 2020: Final Ballot

Best Novel

The City in the Middle of the Night, by Charlie Jane Anders (Tor; Titan)

Gideon the Ninth, by Tamsyn Muir (Tor.com Publishing)

The Light Brigade, by Kameron Hurley (Saga; Angry Robot UK)

A Memory Called Empire, by Arkady Martine (Tor; Tor UK)

Middlegame, by Seanan McGuire (Tor.com Publishing)

The Ten Thousand Doors of January, by Alix E. Harrow (Redhook; Orbit UK)

Best Novella

“Anxiety Is the Dizziness of Freedom,” by Ted Chiang (Exhalation (Borzoi/Alfred A. Knopf; Picador)

The Deep, by Rivers Solomon, with Daveed Diggs, William Hutson & Jonathan Snipes (Saga Press/Gallery)

The Haunting of Tram Car 015, by P. Djèlí Clark (Tor.com Publishing)

In an Absent Dream, by Seanan McGuire (Tor.com Publishing)

This Is How You Lose the Time War, by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone (Saga Press; Jo Fletcher Books)

To Be Taught, If Fortunate, by Becky Chambers (Harper Voyager; Hodder & Stoughton)

Best Novelette

“The Archronology of Love,” by Caroline M. Yoachim (Lightspeed, April 2019)

“Away With the Wolves,” by Sarah Gailey (Uncanny Magazine: Disabled People Destroy Fantasy Special Issue, September/October 2019)

“The Blur in the Corner of Your Eye,” by Sarah Pinsker (Uncanny Magazine, July-August 2019)

Emergency Skin, by N.K. Jemisin (Forward Collection (Amazon))

“For He Can Creep,” by Siobhan Carroll (Tor.com, 10 July 2019)

“Omphalos,” by Ted Chiang (Exhalation (Borzoi/Alfred A. Knopf; Picador))

Best Short Story

“And Now His Lordship Is Laughing,” by Shiv Ramdas (Strange Horizons, 9 September 2019)

“As the Last I May Know,” by S.L. Huang (Tor.com, 23 October 2019)

“Blood Is Another Word for Hunger,” by Rivers Solomon (Tor.com, 24 July 2019)

“A Catalogue of Storms,” by Fran Wilde (Uncanny Magazine, January/February 2019)

“Do Not Look Back, My Lion,” by Alix E. Harrow (Beneath Ceaseless Skies, January 2019)

“Ten Excerpts from an Annotated Bibliography on the Cannibal Women of Ratnabar Island,” by Nibedita Sen (Nightmare Magazine, May 2019)

Best Series

The Expanse, by James S. A. Corey (Orbit US; Orbit UK)

InCryptid, by Seanan McGuire (DAW)

Luna, by Ian McDonald (Tor; Gollancz)

Planetfall series, by Emma Newman (Ace; Gollancz)

Winternight Trilogy, by Katherine Arden (Del Rey; Del Rey UK)

Wormwood, by Tade Thompson (Orbit US; Orbit UK)

Best Related Work

Becoming Superman: My Journey from Poverty to Hollywood, by J. Michael Straczynski (Harper Voyager US)

Joanna Russ, by Gwyneth Jones (University of Illinois Press (Modern Masters of Science Fiction))

The Lady from the Black Lagoon: Hollywood Monsters and the Lost Legacy of Milicent Patrick, by Mallory O’Meara (Hanover Square)

The Pleasant Profession of Robert A. Heinlein, by Farah Mendlesohn (Unbound)

“2019 John W. Campbell Award Acceptance Speech,” by Jeannette Ng

Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin, produced and directed by Arwen Curry

Best Graphic Story or Comic

Die, Volume 1: Fantasy Heartbreaker, by Kieron Gillen and Stephanie Hans, letters by Clayton Cowles (Image)

LaGuardia, written by Nnedi Okorafor, art by Tana Ford, colours by James Devlin (Berger Books; Dark Horse)

Monstress, Volume 4: The Chosen, written by Marjorie Liu, art by Sana Takeda (Image)

Mooncakes, by Wendy Xu and Suzanne Walker, letters by Joamette Gil (Oni Press; Lion Forge)

Paper Girls, Volume 6, written by Brian K. Vaughan, drawn by Cliff Chiang, colours by Matt Wilson, letters by Jared K. Fletcher (Image)

The Wicked + The Divine, Volume 9: OK, by Kieron Gillen and Jamie McKelvie, colours by Matt Wilson, letters by Clayton Cowles (Image)

Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form

Avengers: Endgame, screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo (Marvel Studios)

Captain Marvel, screenplay by Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (Walt Disney Pictures/Marvel Studios/Animal Logic (Australia))

Good Omens, written by Neil Gaiman, directed by Douglas McKinnon (Amazon Studios/BBC Studios/Narrativia/The Blank Corporation)

Russian Doll (Season One), created by Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland and Amy Poehler, directed by Leslye Headland, Jamie Babbit and Natasha Lyonne (3 Arts Entertainment/Jax Media/Netflix/Paper Kite Productions/Universal Television)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, screenplay by Chris Terrio and J.J. Abrams, directed by J.J. Abrams (Walt Disney Pictures/Lucasfilm/Bad Robot)

Us, written and directed by Jordan Peele (Monkeypaw Productions/Universal Pictures)

Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form

The Good Place: “The Answer”, written by Daniel Schofield, directed by Valeria Migliassi Collins (Fremulon/3 Arts Entertainment/Universal Television)

The Expanse: “Cibola Burn”, written by Daniel Abraham & Ty Franck and Naren Shankar, directed by Breck Eisner (Amazon Prime Video)

Watchmen: “A God Walks into Abar”, written by Jeff Jensen and Damon Lindelof, directed by Nicole Kassell (HBO)

The Mandalorian: “Redemption”, written by Jon Favreau, directed by Taika Waititi (Disney+)

Doctor Who: “Resolution”, written by Chris Chibnall, directed by Wayne Yip (BBC)

Watchmen: “This Extraordinary Being”, written by Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, directed by Stephen Williams (HBO)

Best Editor, Short Form

Neil Clarke

Ellen Datlow

C.C. Finlay

Jonathan Strahan

Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas

Sheila Williams

Best Editor, Long Form

Sheila E. Gilbert

Brit Hvide

Diana M. Pho

Devi Pillai

Miriam Weinberg

Navah Wolfe

Best Professional Artist

Tommy Arnold

Rovina Cai

Galen Dara

John Picacio

Yuko Shimizu

Alyssa Winans

Best Semiprozine

Beneath Ceaseless Skies, editor Scott H. Andrews

Escape Pod, editors Mur Lafferty and S.B. Divya, assistant editor Benjamin C. Kinney, audio producers Adam Pracht and Summer Brooks, hosts Tina Connolly and Alasdair Stuart

Fireside Magazine, editor Julia Rios, managing editor Elsa Sjunneson, copyeditor Chelle Parker, social coordinator Meg Frank, publisher & art director Pablo Defendini, founding editor Brian White

FIYAH Magazine of Black Speculative Fiction, executive editor Troy L. Wiggins, editors Eboni Dunbar, Brent Lambert, L.D. Lewis, Danny Lore, Brandon O’Brien and Kaleb Russell

Strange Horizons, Vanessa Rose Phin, Catherine Krahe, AJ Odasso, Dan Hartland, Joyce Chng, Dante Luiz and the Strange Horizons staff

Uncanny Magazine, editors-in-chief Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas, nonfiction/managing editor Michi Trota, managing editor Chimedum Ohaegbu, podcast producers Erika Ensign and Steven Schapansky

Best Fanzine

The Book Smugglers, editors Ana Grilo and Thea James

Galactic Journey, founder Gideon Marcus, editor Janice Marcus, senior writers Rosemary Benton, Lorelei Marcus and Victoria Silverwolf

Journey Planet, editors James Bacon, Christopher J Garcia, Alissa McKersie, Ann Gry, Chuck Serface, John Coxon and Steven H Silver

nerds of a feather, flock together, editors Adri Joy, Joe Sherry, Vance Kotrla, and The G

Quick Sip Reviews, editor Charles Payseur

The Rec Centre, editors Elizabeth Minkel and Gavia Baker-Whitelaw

Best Fancast

Be The Serpent, presented by Alexandra Rowland, Freya Marske and Jennifer Mace

Claire Rousseau’s YouTube channel, produced & presented by Claire Rousseau

The Coode Street Podcast, presented by Jonathan Strahan and Gary K. Wolfe

Galactic Suburbia, presented by Alisa Krasnostein, Alexandra Pierce and Tansy Rayner Roberts, producer Andrew Finch

Our Opinions Are Correct, presented by Annalee Newitz and Charlie Jane Anders

The Skiffy and Fanty Show, presented by Jen Zink and Shaun Duke

Best Fan Writer

Cora Buhlert

James Davis Nicoll

Alasdair Stuart

Bogi Takács

Paul Weimer

Adam Whitehead

Best Fan Artist