Apple iPhone SE: Australian First Look Review

Apple's iPhone SE: Every Phone Plan In Australia

Every Telstra Plan For The New iPhone SE

Watch The Trippy Music Video For The Midnight Gospel's Gorgeous Song 'Dreams Wash Away'

From The Midnight Gospel. (Image: Netflix)

Pendleton Ward’s The Midnight Gospel is beguiling, strange, and atmospheric. It’s also got some killer music.

That music comes from composer and musician Joe Wong, who really knocks it out of the cosmos with all of his work, but particularly the song that plays during the show’s last episode, “Dreams Wash Away.” Now, Netflix has released a music video for the beautiful, melancholy song. Perfect listening for drifting through the multiverse.

Pendleton Ward’s post-Adventure Time experiment is a fascinating show in its own right, and though I haven’t watched the whole thing there’s clearly a lot here to enjoy. This music video is a nice taste if you haven’t seen it, yet. It doesn’t reveal anything, but it offers mood and presence, which, with such a lushly animated and crafted work, is a major part of the package.

The Midnight Gospel is streaming now on Netflix, and is well worth checking out.

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus covid-19 dyson health united-kingdom ventilators

Dyson Built A New Ventilator To Treat Covid-19 Patients, But Was Told The UK No Longer Needs It

Dyson has been one of many manufacturers that have tried to help address the ventilator shortage in the UK during the covid-19 pandemic. The company, better known for its vacuums and hair dryers, created a prototype ventilator from scratch in under two weeks. Nonetheless, for now, the ventilator will not be used on patients in the UK.
cybersecurity facebook houseparty messenger messenger-rooms privacy social-media technology teleconferencing video-chat zoom

For The Love Of God, Don't Use Facebook's Video Chat Rooms

Facebook is now rolling out a Messenger Rooms platform that will allow video calls to simultaneously host up to 50 people, up from eight in existing Messenger video conferences. According to CNBC, the initial launch will feature a lower capacity than that, but the company is working to hit the target of 50 in the relative short term. That is significantly more than competitor Houseparty, which allows a maximum of eight concurrent users, while less than Zoom, which has a free version that allows for a max of 100 people—but only for 40 minutes. Messenger Rooms will have no time cap.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles