You Can Now Pre-Order Vodafone's iPhone 11 SE Plans (And We Have Them Right Here)

Image: Apple

This week Apple dropped a new mid-range phone - the iPhone SE. While we had expected this for awhile now, nobody really expected it to be so well priced for the amount of inclusions it has.

All three storage options of the iPhone SE come in at under $1000, which means that the plan options aren't anywhere near as eye-watering as the flagships we've all gotten used to. So far Vodafone is the only one that has its plans up for pre-order. Here's what you can expect.

iPhone SE Specs

If you want more of an in-depth look at the specs, you can read our hot take over here.

But some things worth calling out in this $750 phone are the fact it includes IP67 water resistance, the same A13 Bionic chip as the iPhone 11 (which reportedly helps to boost the single camera photography), Qi wireless charging as well as fast charge and eSIM functionality.

Here's a full list of the key specs:

Display: 4.7 inches (1334 x 750)

CPU: A13 Bionic Chip

Storage: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB

Battery: Up to 13 hours video playback, Qi wireless charging, fast charge

Rear camera: 12MP (f/1.8)

Front camera: 7MP (f/2.2)

Video recording: 4K video up to 60 fps

Water resistance: IP67

Size: 5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches

Weight: 148g

Colour: Black, White, PROJECT(RED)

The New iPhone SE Only Costs $750 In Australia And That's A Big Deal After months of release rumours - and years of waiting - Apple just dropped its brand new budget iPhone SE. A global pandemic may seem like a really weird time to release a new phone, but considering the recent pricey competition, it might actually be a stroke of genius from Apple. In the very least, this pre-planned release time may still work in its favour. Not only does it offer three models with quite cool inclusions for under $1000, it is adding quite a lot to the mid-range market that the Google Pixel 3a so beautifully disrupted last year. Here's how much the baby iPhone SE will cost in Australia. Read more

iPhone SE Availability Australia

The iPhone SE will be available for pre-order from Apple and select telcos from 10pm April 17. It will then go on sale on Friday April 24.

Cheapest Vodafone iPhone SE Plan

The cheapest way to get an iPhone SE through Vodafone is by opting for the 64GB model on a $40 Red Plus Plan, which comes with 10GB data. This will cost you $40 a month for the plan and $19.80 a month for the handset repayments. This comes to $59.80 a month across 36 Months and has the same amount of data.

If you'd prefer the 128GB plan that will cost you a total of $62.02 a month for 36 months.

Best Value Vodafone iPhone SE Plan

Since it's 2020 and most of us need more storage than we used to, we would recommend opting for either a 128GB version of the iPhone SE but with a decent chunk of data. It's worth noting that while there is a 256GB model, Vodafone isn't carrying it.

We're also not huge on 36-month plans as that's a big commitment, but if you don't mine - go for it.

With those things in mind our recommendation for the best value for money and data is the 128GB iPhone SE on the $45 Red Plus plan (it's usually $50) because it bumps the data all the way up to 60GB a month. Not bad for $5 extra a month. This comes to $78.04 a month across 24 months.

Every Vodafone iPhone SE Plan

Here's a look at every single iPhone SE plan that Vodafone has to offer right now. Please check back later if our plan widgets aren't loading right now.

Vodafone iPhone SE (64GB) plans - 24 month term

Vodafone iPhone SE (64GB) plans - 36 month term

Vodafone iPhone SE (128GB) plans - 24 month term

Vodafone iPhone SE (128GB) plans - 36 month term

If you would prefer a 12 month plan those are available too and came be viewed on Vodafone's website.

iPhone SE Vs iPhone 11: Which Should You Buy This week Apple dropped its brand new budget iPhone SE. This has us excited because all three storage options for the new device come in at under $1000. Not only that, this thing has some really decent specs for a mid-range phone with an Apple logo on the back. But is it as good as the entry-level iPhone 11 that is already on the market? Let's compare the two. Read more

As Gizmodo editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Gizmodo often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.