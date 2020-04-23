Updates From Venom 2, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, And More

Let there be...goop fights. (Image: Sony Pictures Animation)

The Venom sequel has a new title and a new release date. A Ghostbusters ornament, of all things, teases an intriguing new bit of bustin’ kit. Millie Bobbie Brown’s Sherlock Holmes adventure is now heading to Netflix. Plus, what’s to come on Legends of Tomorrow, and Donald meets Daisy in a new DuckTales clip. Spoilers get!

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Venom 2 is now officially titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage and has been rescheduled for a far-flung June 25, 2021 release date. It's not clear what the Australian release date will be just yet.

Scoob!

Scoob will no longer be Scooby-Doo’s first animated theatrical film after all — Warner Bros. has decided to release the film direct-to-digital May 15. An Australian release date will likely be announced soon. [Variety]

Grimjack

Joe Russo offered an update on the Grimjack feature film he’s co-directing at Amazon.

We’re working. I mean, those are all in development. Obviously, everything’s slowing down because everything is shut at the moment. But you know, we’ve got a draft on Grimjack that’s in for notes at Amazon and we’re just moving the project forward.

Enola Holmes

Netflix has acquired the distribution rights to Enola Holmes.

what's that?

????

????

????

a new Sherlock Holmes film led by Millie Bobbie Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, and Helena Bonham Carter? ENOLA HOLMES, a from FLEABAG director Harry Bradbeer. Coming soon to Netflix. — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) April 21, 2020

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

A new Ghostbusters: Afterlife Ecto-1 ornament unveiled by Hallmark comes with a remote-controlled ghost trap which presumably plays a part in the film.

Tremors: Island Fury

Appearing as a guest on the Saved by Nostalgia podcast, Michael Gross confirmed Tremors: Island Fury is still scheduled for an October 2020 release date.

[It’s] anticipated to come out in October, around Halloween of this year. As far as I know, it’s not been pushed back, since the editing process is something that doesn’t necessarily need a full studio to work on. Universal is by and large shut down – its theme parks, its movie and television production are down and out right now – but I think this post-production is still continuing.

2067

Deadline has our first look at Kodi Smit-McPhee and Ryan Kwanten in 2067, an upcoming sci-fi thriller in which “a world plagued by disease after climate change has forced the adoption of artificial oxygen.”

The Willoughbys

We also have a new production featurette on The Willoughbys, available to stream today on Netflix.

NOS4A2/Creepshow

Deadline reports the season premiere of NOS4A2 has been pushed back three weeks and is now scheduled to debut in June. In consequence, Creepshow’s second season will air over six weeks on AMC instead of three.

The Haunting of Bly Manor

According to Mike Flanagan on Twitter, there is currently “no reason” The Haunting of Bly Manor will be postponed by Netflix.

Going great. Still on schedule, we wrapped before the shutdown and post production has carrying on from home. The show is shaping up wonderfully, I'm thrilled with it. At the moment no reason to think it'll be pushed. @netflix will announce the release date when they're ready. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) April 21, 2020

The 100

Spoiler TV has synopses for the first four episodes of The 100's final season.

From The Ashes SEASON PREMIERE – Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and her friends attempt to rebuild Sanctum as a new threat rises in the woods. Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropuolos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. Ed Fraiman directed the episode written by Jason Rothenberg (#701). Original airdate 5/20/2020. The Garden MYSTERIOUS PAST – Echo (Tasya Teles) and Gabriel (Chuku Modu) learn more about Hope (Shelby Flannery) and her mysterious past. Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropuolos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Shannon Kook and JR Bourne also star. Dean White directed the episode written by Jeff Vlaming (#703). Original airdate 5/27/2020. False Gods UNEXPECTED THREAT – As Raven (Lindsey Morgan) faces an unexpected threat, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) must keep the peace among opposing factions in Sanctum. Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropuolos, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. also star. Tim Scanlan directed the episode written by Kim Shumway (#702). Original airdate 6/3/2020. Hesperides OUTSIDERS – Mysterious outsiders arrive with news of Clarke’s (Eliza Taylor) missing people. Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropuolos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. Diana Valentine directed the episode written by Sean Crouch (#704). Original airdate 6/10/2020.

What We Do in the Shadows

The vampires pay-it-forward in the synopsis for “The Return,” the seventh episode of season two.

The vampires offer shelter to an old nemesis who’s down on his luck. Written and directed by Jemaine Clement.

Into the Dark

Tina Majorino has designs on Natalie Paul’s baby in the trailer for “Delivered,” this year’s Mother’s Day episode of Into the Dark.

Fraggle Rock: Rock On!

Apple TV+ has released a trailer for Fraggle Rock: Rock On, a bizarre collection of mini-episodes in which Gobo, Boober, Wembley, Mokey, Red and Uncle Travelling Matt take on self-quarantining amid Pebble Pox concerns.

While The Fraggles might be in different parts of the Fraggle Rock caves, they can still find ways to have fun together, with music, silliness, special guests, and of course the help of devices created by the industrious Doozers – lovingly called the Doozertubes!

The Flash

Mirror Iris reveals her true identity to Barry in the trailer for “Liberation,” next week’s episode of The Flash.

Legends of Tomorrow

The Legends open a portal to hell in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Great British Fake Out.”

DuckTales

Finally, Donald Duck lays eyes on Daisy for the first time in a clip from this week’s episode of DuckTales.