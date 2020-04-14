Updates From The Suicide Squad, The Walking Dead, And More

Everything’s looking up for Harley. (Image: Warner Bros.)

The writers of Crazy, Stupid, Love are working on a zombie movie. James Gunn assures fans The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are still on track, Nic Cage gets all Five Nights at Freddy’s in a new look at Wally’s Wonderland. Plus, big teases for The Walking Dead’s delayed season finale, and what’s to come on Westworld. To me, my spoilers!

16 States

THR reports Fede Alvarez is attached to direct 16 States, a zombie outbreak movie from Crazy, Stupid, Love writers John Requa and Glen Ficarra at Lionsgate. The story is said to concern “a mother trying to reach her family” during the pandemic.

The Suicide Squad

James Gunn confirmed post-production on The Suicide Squad remains “on or ahead of schedule” in light of covid-19 stay at home orders.

On The Suicide Squad? We are still on schedule as of now. https://t.co/bP9XDHFDsJ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 9, 2020

Right now there’s no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move. We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine. https://t.co/URRFXX58r3 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020

I wish we were but, as you might imagine, although editing #TheSuicideSquad has been pretty smooth in the time of quarantine (I’m working on the cut right now), there are a lot of other factors slowed - some of those related to releasing images, trailers, etc. https://t.co/Mk64ax3fUu — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Likewise, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's shooting schedule also remains unchanged.

Right now the plans with Vol 3 are also exactly the same as they were before coronavirus. https://t.co/cVHe31gtPQ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020

Wally’s Wonderland

Behind-the-scenes photos from Wally’s Wonderland reveal two of the animatronic grotesques Nicolas Cage is forced to battle with.

First Look At “Wally’s Wonderland” a horror movie where Nicolas Cage fights evil animatronic puppets at an amusement park. I’m hooked???????????? pic.twitter.com/PF0a4L0vfk — Cris Parker (@3CFilmReview) March 18, 2020

Proximity

A NASA scientist “goes on a journey of discovery” to prove he was abducted by aliens in the trailer for Eric Demeusy’s Proximity.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge

Sonya Blade flashes back to the moment Jax recruited her for “high-level spec-ops stuff” in a new clip from Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge.

The 100

Spoiler TV has eight more episode titles from The 100's final season.

The 100 - Episode 7.02 - The Garden The 100 - Episode 7.03 - False Gods The 100 - Episode 7.04 - Hesperides The 100 - Episode 7.05 - Welcome to Bardo The 100 - Episode 7.06 - Nakara The 100 - Episode 7.07 - The Queen’s Gambit The 100 - Episode 7.08 - Anaconda The 100 - Episode 7.09 - The Flock

Riverdale

Comic Book has a poster for “Wicked Little Town,” this week’s return episode of Riverdale featuring songs from Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

The Walking Dead

The official Walking Dead Twitter page provided ten emoji hints concerning the delayed season ten finale.

???? — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) April 8, 2020

???? — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) April 8, 2020

???? — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) April 8, 2020

???? — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) April 8, 2020

???????? — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) April 8, 2020

☕️ — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) April 8, 2020

???? — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) April 8, 2020

????????‍♀️ — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) April 8, 2020

⏲ — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) April 8, 2020

???????? — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) April 8, 2020

Outlander

Finally, Jamie is bitten by a venomous snake in the trailer for “Monsters and Heroes,” next week’s episode of Outlander.