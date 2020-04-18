This Video May Have Given Us An Early Look At The iPhone 12

The next flagship iPhone isn’t expected to be announced until sometime later this year, but that hasn’t stopped people from imagining what Apple’s next phone might look light. And with the aid of some leaked specs, a recent video featuring some high-quality fan renders may have just given us an early glimpse of the iPhone 12.

The video posted to YouTube is a collaboration between EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach, who claims to have discovered some early CAD files with information regarding the iPhone 12's design and dimensions. By using that info, the two were able to create 3D-printed mockups and renders of the iPhone 12. Both acknowledge that the CAD drawings may have only been 70 per cent complete, but the final results are still quite convincing.

Sporting flat, rigid sides reminiscent of both the old iPhone 5 and recent iPad Pros, the iPhone 12 design seen in the video seems to add credence to a report from Bloomberg earlier this week that said Apple will be shifting to a more angular, flat-sided design for its next iPhone.

The leaked CAD designs suggest that the iPhone 12 will come with a slightly revamped rear camera module, one featuring three cameras along with a depth-sensing LiDAR sensor (which Apple recently added to the new iPad Pro), and another device with a slightly less sophisticated three-camera setup sans LiDAR.

Apple also seems to have streamlined the iPhone 12's entire design, resulting in a smoother transition between the phone’s body and its camera module, and even slimmer bezels around the outside of its screen. Even the iPhone 12's notch seems to have slimmed down a bit, with EverythingApplePro claiming that it’s closer in size to what we saw on the OnePlus 6 from 2018.

Instead of the rounded 2.5D glass you see on the iPhone 11, the video indicates that the iPhone 12 will feature an almost completely flat screen that meets with the metal band that runs around the outside of the phone.

But the Bloomberg report claims that Apple will be releasing four versions of the iPhone 12 in Australia's spring—two standard models and two more premium Pro models—so it’s unclear if all of the iPhones 12 will use this design, or if this flat-sided appearance will only be seen on the iPhone 12 Pro.

Other small design changes highlighted in the video include slightly larger antenna bands to help support the addition of 5G to the iPhone 12, a relocated SIM card tray, and slightly lower side buttons that should make locking the phone or adjusting the volume slightly easier.

And while a lot of rumours have claimed that Apple is getting closer to making a completely portless iPhone with no support for wired charging or data transfer, it doesn’t seem like that will happen with the iPhone 12, as there’s still a Lightning port on bottom.

Finally, there is one surprising addition on the iPhone 12: the possible inclusion of a Smart Connector, which has typically been something only found on the company’s iPads as a way for people to connect a detachable keyboard. While it’s doubtful that Apple would make keyboard accessories for the iPhone, a Smart Connector could be useful for things like connecting a phone case or even a removable charger for the Apple Pencil.

As for potential new colours, it seems Apple is exploring a number of new shades, including light blue, light orange, and violet for the standard iPhone 12, along with a new navy blue hue for the iPhone 12 Pro.

We’re still five or six months out from an official iPhone 12 reveal, it’s interesting to see a sneak peek of what Apple might be working on for later this year.