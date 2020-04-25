Apple iPhone SE: Australian First Look Review

Apple's iPhone SE: Every Phone Plan In Australia

Every Telstra Plan For The New iPhone SE

This Could Be The First Record Of Someone Getting Killed By A Meteorite

A drawing of a meteorite falling in Ukraine in 1866. (Illustration: Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Knyahinya_Meteorite_Fall.jpg)

A team of scientists think they’ve found the oldest evidence of a meteorite striking and killing a person, according to a new report published in the journal journal Meteoritics & Planetary Science.

Given the hype around space rocks hitting Earth, there are surprisingly few records of meteorites striking people, much less killing anyone. But scientists at the Ego University and Trakya University in Turkey and the SETI Institute in the United States found a 1888 record from General Directorate of State Archives of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey that contains three manuscripts that seem to recount a death-by-meteorite event.

The first manuscript, written on September 13, 1888, details a fireball occurring the month before in the evening, over a village whose exact location the scientists couldn’t determine. Smoke and fire accompanied the flash, and meteorites rained from the sky for 10 minutes. One man died and another was injured and paralysed as a result of the event. A second manuscript contained a request forwarded to Sultan Abdul Hamid II asking what should be done about the event. A third also recounts the events and mentions that a man named Ahmed Munir Pasha sent a letter with “a stone piece” to the Grand Vizier.

Basically, on August 22, 1888, a meteor exploded over a village in Turkey, killing one man and paralyzing another. On September 13, a local legislator reported the event; the central government heard about it on October 8; and the sultan heard about it on October 9, according to the translations in the new paper, titled “Earliest evidence of a death and injury by a meteorite.”

Translating these documents came with its challenges—Ottoman Turkish is difficult to read, the scientists explained. The researchers noted that there are still a lot more records awaiting digitization, and they don’t have any physical evidence of the 1888 impact. Regardless, this would be the earliest known record definitively stating that a meteorite killed someone.

Meteorite deaths are exceedingly rare. Most recently, a bus driver in India named V. Kamaraj died in an apparent meteorite strike in Natrampalli back in 2016, though scientific experts, including at NASA, refuted the claim. The National Resource Council estimates that 91 people should die in meteorite-related accidents every year, but there aren’t records of these deaths. Injury-by-meteorite is perhaps more common—over 1,600 people were injured when a meteor fell over Chelyabinsk in Russia in 2013, and famously, Ann Hewlett Hodges was hit and slightly hurt by a meteorite in Alabama in 1954.

Earth is big enough that the odds of dying from a meteorite impact are exceedingly slim. Perhaps more worrying, however, are events like Chelyabinsk, where a larger rock strikes near an urban area. Scientists are working to protect the planet from such a strike, but they have a lot of work to do.

Don’t worry, you’re probably not going to die from a meteorite. Probably not.

Trending Stories Right Now

debunkery physics science stephen-wolfram wolfram-alpha

The Trouble With Stephen Wolfram's New 'Fundamental Theory Of Physics'

[image url='https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/t_original/rg7pdwonecaq7uusrpyf.jpg' size='xlarge' licence='Image: NASA' caption='A galaxy cluster containing one to two thousand galaxies. Composite image made by NASA’s Hubble, Spitzer and Chandra space telescopes. (Image: NASA)' align='centre' clear='true' ] Stephen Wolfram, computer scientist, physicist, and CEO of software company Wolfram Research (behind Wolfram Alpha and Mathematica) made headlines this week when he launched the Wolfram Physics Project. The blog post announcing the project explains that he and his collaborators claim to have “found a path to to the fundamental theory of physics,” that they’ve “built a paradigm and framework,” and that they now need help with all of the computation to see if it works. Unfortunately, it seems that Wolfram is using his wealth and influence to bypass responsible science.
biology cryogenics cryonics dying giz-asks

Will Cryogenically Frozen People Ever Be Revived?

Corpse-freezing hasn’t exactly gone mainstream, but most people are now familiar with the concept: you lay out a ton of cash, sign some papers, and spend a couple post-death decades in a cutting-edge meat locker, calmly awaiting the conditions for your eventual revival. Hundreds of cold, dead Americans — or dead, cold American brains, depending on which procedure they opted for (whole-body vs. brain-only) — can currently be found in storage facilities across the U.S. All of them took a gamble — one that was pretty cheap, metaphysically speaking: the worse case scenario here is just continued death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles