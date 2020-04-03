This Compilation Of Car Crash Videos With One Of The Cars Removed Is Deeply Eerie

When you think about it, this is really a pretty simple idea. It’s a simple concept, but it’s remarkably well-executed, and the results are pretty amazing and creepy. Take a video of a car wreck, then remove one of the cars involved. That’s it! Much like that Garfield without Garfield thing, the absence of a key element turns something alarming into something far more creepy and disturbing.

Here, watch the ghost-wrecks:

This was actually done back in 2018 by Donato Sansone, but now, in this age of distancing, socially, it feels strangely relevant.

Anyway, enjoy, if that’s possible.

