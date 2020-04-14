There's A Hot New V6 For The Hot New Acura TLX: Report

Photo: Acura

The Acura TLX sells well enough, but the automaker has promised to push the next generation to a new level of performance. A new report indicates they’re going to do all that with a new turbocharged six-cylinder engine.

Car And Driver claims the next TLX Type S will get a new 3.0-litre V6 to replace the current 3.5-litre V6, which currently manages 290 horsepower. Here’s more from C&D:

Underpinning the new model will be an all-new unibody designed exclusively for the TLX that ditches struts for a control-arm front suspension to improve handling and feel. The standard TLX powertrain will borrow the 10-speed automatic transmission and turbocharged 2.0-litre inline-four from the current-generation Honda Accord but adds optional all-wheel drive. The Type S will bring some potency to the mix with a new turbocharged V-6, likely displacing 3.0 litres, that will provide a massive bump in power over the outgoing 3.5-litre V-6's 290 horses.﻿

I’m excited for a new legacy of sporty Acuras, and this engine is expected to make over 300 horsepower, which is probably enough!

I’d say Acura has already done enough to bring the design, at least by the looks from the TLX concept car, and considering what a knockout the new Accord was, I don’t think we have anything to worry about here. But of course this is a rumour, and it’s a V6 not an inline-six, and we’ve got a lot going on in the world right now!